Trubish: National Open success testament of growth

After a five-year hiatus exacerbated by the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Nile Special National Pool Open championship made a triumphant return this year.

At the Lugogo Indoor Stadium on Saturday, where Caesar Chandiga and Rukia Nayiga emerged as champions, Pool Association of Uganda (PAU) chairman Bob Trubish expressed his satisfaction, seeing it as a clear testament to the growth of the sport.

Trubish noted the significant milestone, highlighting that all available tickets were sold out by mid-day, indicating a heightened interest in the event. He sees this success as an opportunity for further growth, aiming to fulfil the government mandate outlined in the new sports law, which emphasises the need for a nationwide presence.

"This is an opportunity for growth. We now want to spread to more areas to be able to fulfil the government mandate in the new sports law that requires us to be all around the country," Trubish told Daily Monitor.

While facing criticism for limited action during his term set to end in January next year, Trubish remains undeterred and has ambitious plans as he seeks re-election. This year, only the PAU Grand Open and the Pool Queen/King as well as the National Open are the main events held on the calendar.

Acknowledging past challenges in organising tournaments due to financial constraints, he was optimistic.

"Now that we have assurance from Nile Special to sponsor the National Open, we can go on the lookout for other partners who can help us spread the sport," he said.

While the initial contract with Nile Special was for one year, there is a positive indication of an extension, showcasing the brewery company's commitment to supporting the most popular championship, the National Open.