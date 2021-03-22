Uganda complete Nairobi job in triumphant style

By Makhtum Muziransa More by this Author

Uganda beat Kenya 2-0 to complete their assignment in the men's FIH (Federation of International Hockey) Series in a triumphant style at the Sikh Union Club in Nairobi on Sunday.

Coach Vincent Kasasa's Hockey Cranes had shown they were more than a match for their Kenyan counterparts after consolidating the 1-1 draw in the first game with a 1-0 win on Saturday.

So Sunday provided a completely different challenge on how consistently they can churn out positive results. It was also a day to investigate whether the squad had let their guard down or not.

Instead, Kasasa pulled off a masterstroke by starting one of the players who had had little playing time in the first two games.

Brian Bayuule rewarded his coach's faith with a fifth-minute goal to blow out the steam the Kenyans had started with.

In the second quarter, Kasasa sent on another young Crane hungry to impress in Alfred Agaba and he too got on the scoreboard with a lovely finish just after the restart.

"Anybody in our team can score," Kasasa had earlier said. And he has been proven right as these two goals are an addition to what Thomas Opio and Brian Okodi managed in the first two games.

Unfortunately for the ladies' side, Hockey She Cranes, there was no change in fortunes as they lost 5-0 in their third game to take the total number of goals conceded in this short series to 22 goals.

Coach Sandra Namusoke's side played much better holding the Kenyans at bay in the first quarter. But they conceded one in the second quarter.

In the second half, they conceded two in each quarter and will take several lessons home tonight.

FIH Hockey Series

Day Three

M: Kenya 0-2 Uganda

W: Kenya 5-0 Uganda