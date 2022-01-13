Uganda in hunt for goals at hockey Afcon in Ghana

Big Whack. Doreen Mbabazi (R) will lead the ladies’ quest for goals but will need more help than she had in Nairobi last March. PHOTO/ISMAIL KEZAALA

By  Makhtum Muziransa

What you need to know:

Renewed Hope. Meanwhile, the women’s side coach Nsereko is confident that the goal getters in his side have increased. During the FIH Series in Nairobi last March the women’s side under coach Sandra Namusoke, was heavily dependent on Mbabazi for goals and paid for it by not scoring in the three games.

PAST AFCON FINISHES
Afcon 2000:     7th place 
Afcon 1974:     3rd place

Uganda’s national men’s hockey team go to their third, and first since 2000, Africa Cup this weekend. The January 17-23 showpiece in Accra has attracted eight men’s teams with Uganda pooled in Group B with hosts Ghana, Nigeria and Egypt. 

