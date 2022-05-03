Uganda Under-12 boys top Rwanda for tennis gold

Uganda U-12 boys won the East Africa Junior Tennis Championship in Kigali, Rwanda, in decisive style, dropping just one set in the entire tournament.

The trio of Ambrose Byaruhanga, Rajab Muzamil Seebi and Samuel Okello left coach Edward Odockcen on the clouds at the Ecology Club in Kigali.

The team event had Uganda pick wins against Burundi, Kenya, Tanzania and Rwanda with dominance inked in the performances.

Against Burundi, Uganda were comfortable 3-0 winners, Tanzania suffered the same fate while Kenya tested Uganda but still lost 2-1.

It was against Kenya that Uganda also dropped their only set. They also beat Rwanda 2-0.

The heroic lads qualified Uganda for the Africa Junior Championship and Odockchen, who is known for moulding young players, is looking forward to the meet.

“The boys brought out their best, especially against Kenya. It was a tough encounter but they won 2-1. It was good exposure for boys and we can hope for the best at the Africa iunior championships,” Odockchen told Daily Monitor.

The coach also won plaudits in Kigali after beating Kenya, a side coached by one of the best on the continent in Rosemary Owino.