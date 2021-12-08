UTA, Kabira partner

In a country where sport survives on crumbles, local federations are forced to hang onto any opportunity that shows up especially in terms of partnerships.

The Uganda Tennis Association (UTA) has not been left behind as they chase success.

Earlier this week, UTA struck gold, with a deal, with Kabira Country Club to see youngsters that represent the country at the different underage national teams train at the facility at no cost.

Coach John Oduke has been putting in the shift with the National Boys 12 & Under Team that comprises of; Ambrose Bryaruhanga, Tony Blair Owecknimungu and Abdul Latif Ssenyondwa at Kabira for over a fortnight now as they prepared for Africa Junior Championship that had been slated to run between December 8-16 in Tunisia.

Covid disruption

Unfortunately the event was recently called off due to Covid-19 travel restrictions after the boys had chipped several good bouts of preparations. “Training from Kabira comes with some advantages. It is a good hard court and it is excluded. The coach has the boys’ attention without any interference at all times,” UTA Junior Tennis Initiative (JTI) coordinator Alvin Bagaya told Daily Monitor.

Big 2022

UTA has put the Tunisia setback at the back of their minds and moved on with a busier 2022 insight. The Junior Davis Cup, East Africa Junior Championships, Africa Junior Championship and the Africa Group IV Qualifiers are all on card for Uganda to participate next year. Training from Kabira Country Club will be of more use then as the girls would have joined in. UTA president Cedric Babu in early October indicated that 2022 is meant to be a special year.

“Next year will be a big year for local tennis as we plan on competing in many tournaments on top of hosting some here,” he said.

Tennis has been on an upward trajectory since resurrecting from the infamous ITF ban. More activity is unfolding at the secretariat while numbers playing the game have soared. It is safe to stay local tennis is in a good place with a lot of talent being groomed.

Cocktail events

No less than four international events are lined up for Uganda’s young tennis players in 2022.