Ugandan Coaches delighted with Madrid skills

Five coaches alongside over 100 children have had their lives positively impacted by the MTN Xcalibur Foundation.

The foundation with roots from Madrid, Spain intends to boost lifelong education and training of vulnerable children, youths and women using the value and power of sport, culture and training as pedagogical and motivational tools.

Launched at the Naguru Katali Primary School last year they are bent on continuing basic football training sessions focusing on different values every month, developing basic football technical skills through exercises , games and tactics, addressing issues such as health nutrition, relationships as well as personal hygiene in the community.

Ugandan coaches, after receiving their certificates from instructors from Real Madrid, are eager to pass on the skills to the youngsters who are under the programme alongside individuals who may need the skills.

“I am so delighted after gaining knowledge from outstanding instructors. I am going to use this knowledge to develop football in my community as well as teach others," said coach Samuel Tumusiime after receiving his certificate at Naguru Katali Primary School playground last week.

Boys and girls franked by their parents at the awards ceremony narrated how they have benefitted from the foundation.

"I have managed to improve my football skills and gained the ability to apply educational values at school, home and in class," said 12 year old Peter Kaggwa.

Javier Lezcano the Executive director X calibur Foundation is optimistic that the project also dubbed as ’MTN Naguru Katali Sports project will continue to yield better results due to the progress it has taken since its launch last year.