UNF approves Shs23b budget in AGM, confirms settling impending fine

The Uganda National Netball team, the She Cranes, are now free to take part in this year's Netball World Cup due July and August in South Africa this year, as well as other international competitions after settling the 5000 pounds (about Shs20m) fine that was imposed on them last year when they missed the Africa Netball Championships - a qualifier for the world event.

Uganda earlier confirmed participation in the African Cup last year in South Africa that was also a World Cup qualifier for countries that were yet to make it to the World Cup but decided to pull out a few weeks to the competition, hence being fined by world netball.

The national team would not take part in any competition before settling the fine but on Saturday, the Uganda Netball Federation president Sarah Babirye Kityo was glad to inform delegates who attended the Annual General Assembly at Sky View Hotel in Fort Portal that the government managed their debt.

"We thank the government of Uganda and the Ministry of Education and Sports for bailing us out when they paid the fines that were imposed on us when we missed the Africa qualifiers. We were also supposed to go for the Test Series in Barbados where Jamaica would take part and other countries, we were not qualifying anymore after failing to pay," Babirye said.

In the AGM, a budget of Shs23b for the financial year 2023/24 was approved.

UNF expects to receive money from the government, membership subscriptions from Districts, clubs as well as sponsorships.

Meanwhile the She Cranes team will start preparation for the World Cup after they receive funding from the government.

At the AGM, the National Council of Sports (NCS) was represented by their Administrative Secretary Anne Nankya who stated that the event was lawful.