USF League: Swimmers impress in distance events

About 300 swimmers took part in the first round of the inaugural Uganda Swimming Federation (USF) League held over the weekend at International School of Uganda (ISU), Lubowa.

Despite the school denying journalists entry to cover the event, the rest of the weekend was mostly smooth sailing as the swimmers tested themselves in six age group races in two days.

The few races on the cards meant that swimmers had the energy to burn especially in their middle and long distance races.

In the 11-12 girls' 800m freestyle, Gators' Darleen Wanyenze (11:37.84) and Dolphins' Theresa Kikambi (11:51.25) impressively swum under 12 minutes to set the tone for their clubs.

For the boys, Ozpreys' Jerome Matsiko (11:40.17) and Sailfish's Jaden Mwase (11:53.78) were equally impressive.

In the 13-14 years age group, Gators' Tara Naluwoza Kisawuzi clocked 9:57.75 to set the girls' best time while Rahma Nakasule, of Aquatic Academy, followed with 10:35.61.

For the boys in this age group, Gators' Heer Usadadiya was the pace setter with the race's overall best time of 9:42.61. He led a host of nine boys (Daniel Rukundo, Ethan Ssengoba, Arthur Mwase, Malcolm Nahamya, Akram Lubega, Benjamin Lutaaya, Nathan Nsereko and Joshua Andriatsitohaina) who went under 11 minutes as this age group continued showing that it is Uganda's gold mine.

Usadadiya returned on Sunday to top the 200m free with 2:13.05 - just a touch ahead of Silverfin's Isaiah Kuc (2:13.71) and Aquatic Academy's Lubega (2:13.85).

Karimah Katemba turned 15 and missed competing with Kisawuzi and teammate Nakasule but she clocked 10:22.68 ahead of Sophia Almorie Nagayi on 11:11.63 in the 15-16 girls' 800m free.

Dolphins' Pendo Kaumi is no stranger to these long distance events and did not need to engage top gear to lead the 15-16 boys' 800m free with 10:00.68. He did the same later in the 200m butterfly (2:31.39) ahead of Aquatic's Kigundu Ttyaba (2:32.59) and Supra's Hector Haveland (2:50.57) plus 200m freestyle (2:10.58), where he led about 13 boys who clocked under three minutes.

Gators' Kirabo Namutebi topped the 17 and over girls' 800m free with 10:06.97 while her teammate Raphael Musoke dominated the boys in this group by stopping the clock at 9:53.81.

200m fly



Jaguar's Peyton Suubi, 12, clocked a time (2:45.33) that could have put her on the podium in all age groups in the 200m fly. She was followed by her teammate Zara Mbanga (2:51.20) in their age group.

But Kisawuzi continued to show that she is the butterfly queen with a time of 2:34.52 over 11 seconds ahead of Nakasule at 2:46.12.

The boys in this age group, led this time by Aquatic's Lubega (2:25.88) and Silverfin's Isaiah Kuc (2:37.49), were again competitive as seven of them went under three minutes.

The girls in the 17 and over age group did not bother with this one although Namutebi (2:18.08) and Swagiah Mubiru (2:38.76) returned for the 200m freestyle.