UVF launch Lady Volleyball Cranes plans

The national women’s volleyball will have a chance to compete again after four years of no action. This was revealed by Uganda Volleyball Federation President Sadik Nasiwu this week at the Old Kampala Arena.

Having last played in the Zone V All Africa Games Qualifiers in 2019, the team will now have ample training ahead of the same qualifiers set to happen between June and August.

The plans were unveiled at the Old Kampala Arena on Monday with Tony Lakony and Bart Muting maintained as the team’s head and assistant coach respectively.

The two will be assisted by Mariam Nakamanya.

Early preps

The team will have enough time to train, starting next Tuesday at the International School of Uganda. Lakony and his coaching team will take the girls through their paces every Tuesday for the next six weeks.

A team of 21 players has been summoned but will not be the final one.

“We shall keep adding and dropping players after assessment,” Lakony told Daily Monitor.

That there are only four players from the previous team paints a clear picture of a team of a team in a serious rebuilding phase.

Setter Doreen Akiteng, Joan Tushemereirwe, Eunice Amuron and Habiba Namala are the only players from the 2019 squad.

“We have been having players who have done quite well for us but then we got limited in terms of physical attributes,” the tactician noted.

And indeed, there is height added to the team. Monica Aloyo, Scholar Akello and Scovia Alungat a new direction of recruiting players with height to challenge the likes of Egypt and Kenya.

Whether they will be technically good enough for the national jersey is what the coaching team will assess between next Tuesday and the qualifiers.

“The good thing is that we have enough time to look at the different players and that will give us a picture.”

The team is also expected to have trial games with some of the neighboring countries in the near future.

Uganda is bidding to host the qualifiers in Kampala, something Nasiwu says would give the team a competitive advantage in front of the home crowd.

He said: “When you play at home then you don’t have any issues like travel fatigue, it also gives us a chance to count on our home support.”

Volleyball She Cranes squad

Outside hitters

Joan Tushemereirwe (KCCA), Ketty Aluka (KCCA), Moreen Mwamula (OBB), Comfort Twesime (Sport-S).

Receiver attackers

Catherine Ainembabazi (Ndejje), Diana Asiimwe (Sport-S), Monica Aloyo (KCB-Nkumba), Eunice Amuron (KCCA), Habiba Namala (KCB-Nkumba), Scovia Alungat.

Middle blockers

Agnes Akanyo (OBB), Jennifer Alungat (KCB-Nkumba), Supernatural Mbakisimira (KCCA), Scholar Akello (VVC).

Setters

Doreen Akiteng (Sport-S), Oliver Acan (OBB).

Universal players

Mouricia Nabuma (KAVC), Hadija Otin (OBB), Evas Nayebare (UCU), Margaret Namyalo (KCCA).

Libero