Wananchi return to winning ways in Women’s Cup

Wananchi have all reasons to feel they are “back” after beating rivals Kampala Hockey Club (KHC) Swans in the finals of the annual Pearl of Africa Women’s Cup on Sunday in Lugogo.

Wananchi have not won a major trophy in two years but they made the most of their controversial run to the finals on Sunday to beat Kampala 2-1 owing to goals from Doreen Mbabazi.

First the side welcomed back their star midfielder Doreen Asiimwe. Her presence does not only assure her teammates of security in possession but also raises doubts among the opponents.

Both KHC and Wananchi finished the round robin phase with eight points – the former having a better goal difference of seven. But Wananchi were beneficiaries of a controversial umpiring decision to draw 1-1 with Kenyan visitors Mombasa Sports Club in the final minute of their meeting.

A chance for Wananchi seemed to roll out of play prompting a Mombasa defender to pick up the ball with her hands to restart play. The umpires were definitely convinced that the ball did not go out of play and judged the defender to have made an intentional foul in the circle.

Initially, Ezra Mandela had awarded a penalty corner prompting Mombasa to protest but after consultation with Aaron Mutenyo and later the technical table, the decision was upgraded to a penalty stroke. Mombasa protested and walked off the pitch, Mbabazi converted in an empty net and Wananchi progressed to the final.

But they showed their advance to the final was no fluke when they came from a goal down to lead and win 2-1 in the first half against KHC.

KHC converted a penalty corner through defender and captain Vanessa Abeja but her backline was equally guilty of not getting close enough to Mbabazi for the equalizer. Shortly after, Mbabazi grabbed another.

In the second half, KHC, who have not had to chase a game in over a year looked disoriented and panicky, desperately hitting balls from defence to attack in hope but Wananchi was happy to soak pressure.