Weightlifting: Ojede promises better post-Accra

Uganda's weightlifter Steven Ojede is buoyant in defeat after missing a medal at the ongoing African Games in Accra, Ghana.

Ojede, on his first international assignment, finished fifth out of six competitors in the Men's 96kg category with a total of 267kg, behind Ghana's Abdul Salim Adjei, who totalled 286kg, and above Congo's Biley Tanzey, who totalled 225kg.

Egypt's Karim Ibrahim took gold with 343kg, Nigeria's Desmond Akano, took silver with 336kg, while Algeria's Touairi Faris managed 330kg.

In snatch, Ojede's best lift was 115kg, while in clean & jerk it was 152kg, totalling 267kg, a new personal best after totalling 260kg in the national trials in mid-January.

"I'm happy and inspired because I competed with the best lifters in the continent. I am inspired to go and work harder for the next tournament. I am really grateful for this opportunity," Ojede told Daily Monitor in Accra.

"I added seven kilograms to my total and I'm sure even next time I shall do better."

For now, only Davis Niyoyita, who bagged bronze and two silver medals in the Men's 55kg category, is the only Ugandan weightlifter with a medal. Team captain Lydia Nakidde, who won bronze at the African Senior Championship in Egypt last month, finished sixth in Accra.

African Games

Men's 96kg category