Women shine in Real Stars

It’s Women’s Day and the women’s month to celebrate. When the Fortebet-sponsored Real Stars Awards were held yesterday in Kampala at the offices of creative giants, Jude Colour Solutions in Kampala, two women stepped up to the podium to pick their accolades.

Teen sensation Fadilah Shamika, who is having a meteoric rise in badminton and naturalised basketball star Jannon Jaye Otto, were the headline performers.

The pair was rewarded with a hamper in recognition of women's contribution to sports by Jude Colour Solutions.

Superstar

Gunning for the superstar award, given to the athlete that collects the most awards in the year, Fadilah Shamika picked her second accolade of the year having won the other in January.

Shamika finished the African Badminton Championships last month by winning the singles title in Benoni, South Africa.

Shamika came from behind to beat favourite Johanita Scholtz of South Africa 14-21, 21-14, 21-16 in the women's singles final.

Shamika went into the match as the underdog, with Scholtz 36 places above her in the world rankings, but initial troubles were eventually dealt with as she became Uganda's first champion at the event.

She has enjoyed a rapid rise to the continental summit as just last December she was also a gold medallist at the All Africa Junior Championships in Mauritius.

“I am really happy for this recognition,” she said. “We did not get enough time to prepare for this tournament but I am happy that we won,” the 17-year-old, who is seeking ranking points for the Olympics, said.

Even though absent, Gazelles' new sensation Jannon Jaye Otto nicknamed Nakitto, was picked as the best for basketball beating teammates Brenda Ekone and Maria Najjuma to the monthly award.

Otto, who joined Uganda from the USA played five games averaging 37.1 minutes and scored 87 points behind Raneem Elgedawy of Egypt.

Uganda has received a wild-card to participate in the Women's Afrobasket in July in Kigali, which Otto looks at with optimism.

“I was warmly welcomed by the whole team. I can't wait to join the group again," said Otto, who plays for Musel Pikes in the Luxembourg league.

Gunning for glory

Pius Ogena of Kobs, the man of the match against Buffaloes, has been voted as the best rugby player while the crew of Yasin Nasser and Ali Katumba took motorsport’s best after winning the Mbarara Rally in their monster Ford Fiesta R5.

After overcoming a knee injury, U20 star Rogers Mugisha was chosen as football’s best after a stellar performance in the ongoing U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The Hippos star, who played for Welden School in the 2018 Copa Coca-Cola finals, was named the Man of the Match following a 2-1 victory over the Central African Republic in Group B in Ismailia. But Uganda crashed out in the knockouts at the hands of Nigeria losing 1-0.

The pacy winger, who was playing futsal with Mengo until last season when he signed for Somali club Jeenyo, joined UPDF at the beginning of this season.

His move to Europe earlier flopped because of a knee injury. He is now motivated to even work hard to take Uganda to the World Cup final, some day.

"We played really well in the tournament and deserved to even beat Nigeria. It was not to happen though. I am motivated to work hard and I want to promise the fans that someday we will take Uganda to the World Cup," he said.

ForteBet Real Stars awards

Football: Rogers Mugisha

Rally: Yasin Nasser & Katumba

Rugby: Pius Ogena

Badminton: Fadilah Shamika

Athletics: Jacob Kiplimo