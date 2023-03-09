Woodball: Public service on a roll

The question is, “who will stop the Ministry of Public Service (MoPS) in this year’s woodball calendar? They are running away with the gold and look simply unstoppable. The answer so far lies with University of Kisubi and maybe Ndejje University.

After dazzling in the first corporate circuit at Mubs in Nakawa, the team, which is fully armed to the teeth returned with a strong showing in the Women’s Day championship at Lubiri Nabagereka school.

Had it not been for Florence Mukooya (Mubs), they were set to complete a sweep in the singles.

With a sublime 113 strokes, Sophie Namuddu was good for gold but Mukooya kept the chase only to lose the battle on four more strokes. Mary Athieno, another new signing, took third on countback after tying with Mukooya on 117 strokes.

The team gold was completed with, Jackie Naula and Christine Birungi sealed the fifth and sixth places, respectively.

MoPS completed their dominance winning the doubles with the pair of Birungi and Naula taking gold while teammates Joyce Nalubega and Athieno took silver.

There was no podium finish for defending champion Lillian Zawedde, who was a distant ninth on an awful day when she staggered midway the competition.

Nantongo hopes for better days

On a strange day when all defending champions did not show up, Bank of Uganda’s Josephine Nantongo left empty-handed after finishing seventh in the corporates, nine strokes behind the eventual winner Noeline Babirye.

She was fifth in the mixed doubles after pairing with William Osire. Nantongo vowed to fight back.

“This is a World Cup year and I have to do better in the next events,” said Nantongo, who finished eighth in the first beach circuit at Bunjakko on Sunday.

Her closest to a medal this year was during the first corporate circuit where she was fourth behind Phionah Namata, Nalwoga and Rose Matovu.

Mpoma girls reign

The schools’ competition was stiff right from the start as giants Luzira SS, Mpoma Girls, Our Lady Namiryango as well as Bonnabaana tried to outfox each other among newbies Mengo SS and Mityana SS.

But it was Mpoma Girls who maintained their reputation as the real giants with clinical displays that saw them emerge overall winners. With a new-look team, it was Susan Atwine, who carried Mpoma’s hopes.

With 62 strokes, three better than second-placed Peace Kwagala of Mengo, Atwine was home and dry as Shakirah Nagudi of Luzira, completed the podium places.

Atwine would need the effort of experienced Esther Chebet, Tracy Muyama and Naomi Okumu, to lift the overall trophy. The team also won the doubles as Our Lady Namiryango won the mixed doubles ahead of Luzira.

Women’s Day championship

Seniors - singles

Sophie Namuddu (MoPS) – 113

Florence Mukooya (Mubs) – 117

Mary Athieno (MoPS) – 117

Corporates – singles

Noeline Nalwoga (Kisubi) – 51

Leony Nakamya (Kisubi) – 58

Deborah Amoding (MoPs) – 64

Girls singles

Susan Atwine (Mpoma) – 62

Peace Kwagala (Mengo SS) – 65