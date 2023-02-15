Woodball sets focus on national team ahead of busy year

The Uganda Woodball Federation (UWbF) has set sights on improving the national team ahead of a busy schedule this year.

During the 15th general assembly at Namirembe Resource Centre in Kampala, Paul Mark Kayongo, the federation president stressed that the national team is key in improving the visibility of the sport.

“The focus of our activities is the national team. We have done enough work on creating awareness by reaching many places and institutions. Woodball is now the most popular sport among the corporates and learning institutions as a prominent and appealing brand. We now need to vigorously focus on the national team,” Kayongo said.

The woodball national team has had limited activities since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic winning the African championships in Kenya in 2021 and a friendly last year in Kakamega.

But this year Kayongo hopes the World Cup in Malaysia presents a big opportunity for the team to excel.

Two trials have been scheduled in March to sieve the national team ahead of the third Beach World Cup between July 26-30 in Pahang, Malaysia. The national team will return in action in November during the Africa Open Championships which will be hosted in Gulu City.

Preparing and facilitating a national team that has excelled in Africa and bidding to become the best in the world is key to Kayongo.

“We have no doubt that our athletes are good enough to compete at the international level. We now just need to help them get ranked internationally,” he said.

The calm assembly that agreed to admit 13 new members is also seeking to have the university championship returned to allow more universities’ participation.

Ambitious

Sarah Mpiima, the woodball federation treasurer, presented a Shs3.6b budget which was passed without any objections.

The budget focuses on major sporting events including the African championships that will be held in Gulu alongside the Uganda open in November as well as the Beach Woodball world Cup in Pahang, Malaysia. Uganda are silver medallists from the last event held at Spennah Beach in 2019.

Most of the expenditure is expected to go towards the multi-purpose woodball facility at Garuga that is estimated to require Shs2.5b.

The federation continues to get most of its funding from the government through NCS, Ndejje University and the Chinese Embassy.

The Chinese Embassy in Uganda delivered the fourth hi-tech woodball machine capable of drying wood in less than two hours as the federation continues to meet equipment requirements.

The previous machines needed the wood to be sunbathed for more than two months.

Commendable

Woodball is regarded as one of the best run federations by the National Council of Sports (NCS).

The public flirting continued on Saturday as the David Katende Ssemakula, the assistant General secretary technical heaped praise on woodball as a model federation during their 15th annual general assembly.

“You have time and again surpassed the expectation of Council (NCS) and we are proud of you. Good governance is a key driver to progress in any institution. We ask other federations to look at how you run your business professionally,” Katende said.

He urged the sport to embrace priority funding areas by the government that include grassroots and talent identification projects, inclusiveness, capacity building and good results from international events.

“The good thing is that you have never disappointed us at any international event. The mere fact that you are rated second in the world makes us as a country proud,” he added.

New members

University of Kisubi

Bonna Baana Association

Lwengo District

Gayaza Junior School

Vision Group

Uganda Prisons

Nalugala Muslim PS

Ministry of Public Service

Kirinnya Inclusive School

Ssanga Primary School

Mengo SS

Mbale Woodball Club