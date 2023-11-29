You can’t undermine any team, Kisenyi coach warns

Kisenyi coach Sulaiman Sekanyo has warned against complacency saying teams in the league

The betPawa Futsal Super League returns today at Okla Indoor Arena with three games on Thursday. The other three will be played tomorrow at the same venue.

Speaking ahead of Match Day Two fixtures, Sekanyo, whose side plays newbies Kawempe on Friday, said they are not taking chances.

“You can’t underestimate any team because even on the opening day we played a new team but we won the game after a big struggle. It gave us a lesson that every team is determined to win,” Sekanyo said.

The extra motivation arises from the ‘locker room bonus’, a Shs150,000 cash reward to each member of the winning team.

Kisenyi will miss key player Hussein ‘Kikomando’ Hussein who is out with a hamstring injury but he is determined to see the fancied team win their first league trophy.

On paper, Kawempe are flyweight opponents as they look ragged while wanting on the basics of futsal.

Kawempe head coach Pius Serugo said they picked lessons from their debut game and will try to do their best.

“We are new to futsal and players are adjusting. We tried to work on our defending and transitions in training and hope we shall put up a better performance,” Serugo said.

He hopes to boost the squad with three more players mainly focusing on an experienced pivot and fixo as they try to fill their vacant slots due to the club licensing process.

Mengo reaction

Ismail Ssendege, the head coach of Mengo City wants an instant reaction following a dreaded opening 4-2 loss to Lubaga Grameen last week. They play Nansana Aska, a decent futsal team that could be a banana skin.

“This is a must-win game for us,” Ssendege said. We need to minimise mistakes in key areas because Aska is a good futsal team and we must work as a team,” he said.

He acknowledged making technical mistakes last week including giving players new playing boots on matchday as the players kept slipping.

“But the players also lacked hunger and I hope we have done enough on this aspect in training,” Ssendege said.

He hopes experienced players such as William Seguya, Umar Ssebuliba, and Anthony Male rise to the occasion.

Aska, who lost 5-2 to Park on the opening day will try to make amends in what should be another tough game.

betPawa Futsal League

Playing Thursday

Mengo City vs Aska, 7pm

Lubaga Grameen vs Kisugu, 8pm

Aidenal vs Park, 9m

Friday

Kabowa DT vs KJT, 7pm

Kisenyi vs Kawempe, 8pm

Edgars vs Luzira, 9pm