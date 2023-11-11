Lady Cranes attack Kisumu for experience

The Lady Cranes test side left on Thursday for Kisumu, Kenya where they will play a one leg Elgon Cup encounter against the Kenya Lionesses at the Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Mamboleo tomorrow afternoon.

The two sides last crossed paths in September 2022 when Uganda hosted the Rugby Africa Women’s Cup Pool B games at the Wankulukuku Stadium.

The Lionesses emerged 23-3 winners, eventually winning the pool with nine points.

It will also be the second time they are meeting in an Elgon Cup clash at the Momboleo Stadium.

The 2019 Elgon Cup saw Kenya annihilate Uganda 42-13 with captain Philadelphia Orlando getting a hat trick. The return leg in Uganda saw the hosts lose 35-5 for a 79-19 aggregate result.

Kenya are expected to field a strong side after featuring in the Lionesses will be returning to action after finishing fifth at the World Rugby WXV3 competition in Dubai, UAE, last month.

It is not the case for the Lady Cranes who last assembled last September. The last six weeks have however been used to gather some moss according to head coach Emanuel Katuntu.

Katuntu also thinks this is a great opportunity for a number of debutants to get some minutes and experience at this stage.

“With all the new faces it's for testing because many have not played at that level. But it will be a wonderful experience for them,” he said.

Selectors opted to leave out players part of the 7s setup while many of the girls were recommended by their club coaches.

The Lady Cranes are aware of how tough the game will be. The Kenyans are more physical, fitter and more experienced but Uganda can use this as a learning curve.

Kenya coach Dennis Mwanja has made three changes from the Kenya Lionesses squad that was in Dubai. Maureen Muritu and Naomi Amunguni return while Janet Chanya is in line for her debut.

Travelling squad: Faith Namugga, Fazirah Namukwaya, Patricia Anek, Leona Acen, Charity Atimango,Peace Mirembe, Cabrine Kirabo, Angela Nanyonjo , Sarah Nakafeero, Tina Akello, Georgina Namukose, Asha Nakityo, Monica Nandudu, Emily Lekuru, Juliet Nandawula, Kadara Nalinya, Brenda Kemigisha, Doreen Mbabazi, Nahia Fazial ,Brenda Kayiyi ,Fatuma Ramia, Evelyn Angom, Florence Babirye