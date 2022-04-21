Africa Rugby 7s: Final 12 named

Rugby Cranes Sevens coach Tolbert Onyango, yesterday after a light session at Kings Park Arena, Byweogerere named his final squad for the weekend’s Africa Men’s Sevens.

The side would later in the evening have a trial game with Burkina Faso who are already in the country.

There were neither surprise omissions or inclusions with familiar names getting the nod after about two months of preparations. As expected, mercurial Phillip Wokorach who plays professional rugby in France with A.S.B.C Vaucluse Rugby will be the heartbeat of the side as the primary playmaker at flyhalf. His task is to create for his attackers on top of doing the amage himself.

Avalanche of talent

His flashy feet can humble anyone on his day. Timothy Kisiga, who has been described by Onyango as one who sees gaps few others can, is another creative plug capable of stamping his authority on games at the biggest level, he has already a Rugby Sevens World Cup hattrick. His deceptive style of play gives Uganda another dimension of taking on games.

Michael Wokorach, Kelvin Balagadde and Desire Ayera who are the big men of the side will come in handy for a side not blessed with size. There is a lot of buzz around the name Karim Arinaitwe who seems to be a fans favourite, his speed and happy feet make him a reliable finisher whose cause will be helped with fellow wingers Norbert Okeny and Claude Otema. Okeny is also one to watch out for as he has what it takes to take the tournament by storm.

Scrumhalves Aaron Ofoyrwoth and Adrian Kasito reduce the fly halves’ load when it comes to playmaking. Both are crafty and have a moment of magic somewhere in them. Hookers Ian Munyani and Isaac Massanganzanzira are also prized assets there. Munyani’s height at 200cm helps at the restarts, he will be asked to go after that highball and win possession at the restarts. It is a facet of the game Uganda has suffered with at international events before. Being unable to win possession at the restarts starves the side of the ball, making it difficult to create chances and win games. Massanganzira’s undoubted defensive abilities make him a cog.

UGANDA 7S SQUAD

Karim Arinaitwe (full-back), Desire Ayera (prop), Claude Otema (winger),Phillip Wokorach (fly-half), Michael Wokorach (centre),Adrian Kasito (scrum-half), Aaron Ofoyrwoth (scrum-half),Ian Munyani (prop/hooker),Timothy Kisiga (centre/flyhalf), Isaac Massanganzira ( hooker),Kelvin Balagadde (prop), Norbet Okeny (winger)



OPENING ROUND - FIXTURES