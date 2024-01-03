Barely rested ruggers relish Dubai mission

The Uganda national rugby sevens teams – men and women – have barely had a breather over the past few months.

Both sides competed in the Africa Rugby Sevens Championships with the men travelling to Zimbabwe (September) while the women were in Tunisia (October).

Identical third place finishes ensured that they remain in the running for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in France.

In November, they were in Nairobi for the annual Kenya Safari Sevens where the Lady Cranes 7s emerged champions. Rugby Cranes 7s claimed bronze.

After that, they embarked on preparations for the 2024 World Rugby HSBC Sevens Challenger Series starting next week in Dubai.

There will be three rounds taking place over three continents between January and May.

The top four teams will qualify for the high-stakes promotion and relegation competition at the Grand Final in Madrid with a chance to qualify for the prestigious HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series in 2025

Such is the prize that everyone is working harder than before. “We took three days off and then got back into it,” Rugby Cranes 7s coach Tolbert Onyango said.

Uganda will face familiar foes in Pool C that has Kenya, Germany and Mexico.

Kenya and Germany two have faced Uganda the most in recent times.

“It helps to play familiar opponents but one must show up on the day. A realistic target is top four. However, there is a hurdle on day one that we must overcome Germany and Kenya,” he said.

His counterpart, Lady Cranes 7s coach Charles One will name his team today whereas Onyango will reveal his tomorrow.

World Challenger Series

Men’s Draw

Pool A: Georgia, Hong Kong, Papua New Guinea, Uruguay

Pool B: Chile, Japan, Portugal, Tonga

Pool C: Kenya, Germany, Mexico, Uganda

Women’s Draw

Pool A: Belgium, Papua New Guinea, Thailand, Uganda

Pool B: China, Czech Republic, Kenya, Mexico