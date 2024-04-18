Buffaloes-Heathens derby wraps day of puzzles

Heathens remain the only unbeaten team as the regular season of the Nile Special Rugby Championship climaxes on Saturday at six venues.

But it will not be all rosy for the table-leaders when they meet their blood brothers Buffaloes as both sides try to make one more move to consolidate their positions.

Heathens have been growing stronger every match day and showed just what they’re capable of after decimating Impis 67-10 last weekend at their home in Kyadondo.

They’ll enter the same venue as the visiting side but in high spirits to aim for both the points and the bragging rights as their head coach Muhammed Athiyo intimated last week.

“I won’t say we’re very good but we’ve created one well-oiled unit that is performing as a team,” Athiyo told media of his juggernaut that has only been matched by Jinja Hippos this season.

“This,” he added about today’s fixture, “is a derby which is one of those games about the bragging rights so we have to prepare and come blazing for them.”

Heathens, at 43 points, have a four-point cushion at the top but have to fight and avoid any slump today as they seek to end the regular season on top in order to face the weakest of the eight teams.

Buffaloes sit sixth with 27 points and need the points as well to keep the position or drop down if they falter and either of or both Walukuba Barbarians or Rhinos pick results away to Kobs and Kampani Eagles respectively.

Second-placed Hippos travel to a tricky Mongers side who still have a chance to make a surprise leap into the top four.

Defending champions Pirates and Kobs are tied on 33 points in third and fourth with the former hosting relegation-threatened Impis at Kings Park in a predictable fixture.

In the women’s fixtures, Black Pearls aim their ninth straight win away to She-Wolves. Thunderbirds will usher the Buffaloes-Heathens derby with an early afternoon fixture against Panthers as Nile Rapids return to action in Jinja against Avengers.

Nile Special Rugby Championship

Saturday fixtures – Men

Buffaloes vs. Heathens – Kyadondo, 4 pm

Mongers vs. Jinja Hippos – Entebbe, 2 pm

Black Pirates vs. Impis – Kings Park, 4 pm

Rams vs. Warriors – Legends, 2 pm

Kobs vs. Walukuba – Legends, 4 pm

Eagles vs Rhinos – Kitante, 4 pm

Women

She-Wolves vs. Black Pearls – Mbale, 3 pm

Thunderbirds vs. Panthers – Kyadondo, 2 pm