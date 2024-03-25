Buffaloes steal Kobs-Heathens thunder

It’s not often that a game between KCB Kobs and Platinum Credit Heathens plays second fiddle in Ugandan rugby. The pair constitute the main course.

This weekend, Heathens’ 25-13 victory over Kobs at Legends Rugby Club will play second fiddle to events at Kyadondo.

Champions Stanbic Black Pirates’ shock 11-0 loss to Toyota Buffaloes sent big reverberations around the Nile Special Rugby Championship.

This was Pirates’ third loss in eight games. They lie fourth (24 points) on the 12-team log with the top eight destined for a playoff round.

It’s clearly not going according to plan for Marvin Odongo’s young side with some of the strides taken the recent past being eroded.

Heathens, the only unbeaten side, lead the standings on 33 points, three clear of Jinja Hippos in second. Plascon Mongers are third 26.

Kobs, fifth on 24 points, Buffaloes (22), Rhinos (22) and Walukuba Barbarians (17) complete the top eight.

Under the new format introduced this season, the top seeded side will face the team in eighth, second clash with seventh, third face sixth and fourth have fifth in their sights.

Current standings would dictate an early quarterfinal clash between Pirates and Kobs after the latter’s second successive home loss to rivals Heathens.

While the game was devoid of the pomp that comes with Kobs-Heathens clashes, the visitors struck in the right moments.

"I think we let it go. We let it slip through our hands. We should have closed this in the first half when we had an edge over this team," Kobs’ assistant coach Davis Kyewalabye explained.

Josiah Ssempeke’s early penalty for Kobs received a great response when Herbert Champara finished a brilliant team try for Heathens.

"Games against Kobs can always go either way whether the team is on form or not on form. I am glad the team dug in deep,” Heathens’ coach Mohammed Athio said.

Joseph Oyet put Heathens in control at 10-3 with another touchdown. Even after Benjamin Muwanguzi replied with Kobs’ first try, they started to fade.

Paul Epilu and Cyrus Wathum scored further tries to finish off the hosts who also lost a Uganda Cup semifinal to Heathens last time out.

Nile Special Rugby Championship

Results

Buffaloes 11-00 Pirates

Mongers 21-16 Rhinos

Hippos 37-16 Rams

Kobs 13-25 Heathens

Eagles 32-22 Impis