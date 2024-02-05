Champions Pirates stumble in start of title defence

Platinum Credit Heathens exhibited resilience to outlast Stanbic Black Pirates 16-12 in the opening game of the Nile Special Championship at Kyadondo Rugby Grounds.

Lock Charles Uhuru's try in the last minutes of the game turned out to be the deciding factor as Heathens regained the lead and held on for victory.

Ivan Magomu twice split the uprights with penalties to give the visitors an early 06-03 lead in a largely dull first half. The Sea Robbers camped in the Heathens' half and were imposing in defence until the last play of the half when Innocent Gwokto sliced through to go over for the game's first try.

The conversion was missed by Malcom Okello, who had also earlier fluffed an opportunity with a penalty for the hosts. The two sides went into the halftime break, with the visitors carrying a slim one-point advantage (06-05).

Okello rediscovered his kicking boot in the second half, slotting in two penalties early to give Muhammad Athiyo's charges an 11-06 advantage and send the home crowd into wild celebrations.

Sustained Pirates' pressure would later yield two penalties that Magomu converted to put the Sea Robbers back in the lead (12-11) and attract jubilation from the section of the visiting fans with the clock running down.

Magomu then failed to find touch as he cleared his line from a penalty; his ball landed in the hands of Nicholas Kato, who gained some meters before offloading to Lawrence Ssebuliba for further ground.

The hosts set up Uhuru to dive over for the game's second try, and despite Chris Lubanga hitting the post with the resultant conversion, the Uganda Cup champions had done enough and started the season with victory.

Meanwhile, the Jinja Hippos claimed the biggest scalp of the weekend by KCB Kobs 18-15 at Dam Waters.

With Pirates set to host Kobs at Kings Park Arena on Saturday, both sides will be looking to avoid losing two games in a row.

NILE SPECIAL RUGBY CHAMPIONSHIP

RESULTS

Heathens 16-12 Pirates

Warriors 11-18 Rhinos

Hippos 18-15 Kobs

Mongers 24-19 Buffaloes

Eagles 17-13 Walukuba

Rams 12-14 Impis

Women

She Wolves 15-07 Nile Rapids

Thunderbirds 25-00 Avengers