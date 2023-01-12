Clubs, players promised cash incentives as league kicks off

As the Nile Special Rugby Premiership kicks off on Saturday amid excitement and anticipation, players and clubs have something new to look forward to.

In the past, Uganda Rugby Union (URU) and league title sponsors Nile Special have suffered backlash, being accused by clubs and players for not doing enough when it comes to rewarding the best performers. Beers and T-shirts used to be the man of the match accolades before medals came through.

Well, things are taking a different turn after Nile Special connections manager John Paul Ssemakula and newly-appointed URU chief executive officer Isaac Lutwama confirmed to the press and club captains that bigger rewards are on the way.

"Each man of the match will walk away with she's 100,000 on the day for recognition and appreciation," said Semakula at the league lauch at Kyadondo Rugby Club on Thursday.

Perhaps the biggest announcement of the day came from Lutwama. " There is shs 200m that has been put aside for the 10 clubs with each to get shs 20m to help them cover costs during the season," he said on his first press appearance since taking on the CEO role. T

he news comes as a major relief to clubs, considering that more than half of the top flight sides have no sponsor. They have to dig deep to keep running and the extra shs 20m will take bring some relief.

On the same day, champions Heathens announced aShs330m three year deal with Platinum Credit, meaning they will now be referred to as Platinum Credit Heathens. The club had been without a sponsor since parting ways with Hima Cement in 2019.



Nile Special Rugby Premier League

Saturday fixtures

Pirates vs. Heathens, 3pm Kings Park



Kobs vs. Walukuba, 4pm Legends



Hippos vs. Impis, 4pm Dam Waters



Buffaloes vs. Rhinos, 4pm Kyadondo



Mongers vs. Rams, 4pm Entebbe