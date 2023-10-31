Confident Kenya braced for Zambia Victoria Cup test

The Victoria Cup made a return after almost a decade in hiatus, starting with Uganda’s 30-8 win over Zambia at Kings Park Arena, Bweyogerere last Saturday.

As the two faced off, Kenya were in transit to Uganda and arrived Monday afternoon. They immediately swapped into kit for their first training session in preparation for Wednesday’s Victoria Cup tie against Zambia at Kyadondo Rugby Club.

While Uganda and Zambia have both been off the test rugby radar for different reasons, their Kenya counterparts have kept in touch with the game. In May, Kenya took part in the 2023 Currie Cup Division One where they played against tested opposition like Zimbabwe Goshawks, Eastern Province Elephants, San Clemente Rhinos, Boarder Bulldogs and Namibia’s Welwitschias.

"he experience garnered from those duels is what Kenya wants to build on in the Victoria Cup, starting with today. “We have prepared very sufficiently. We have tried to implement everything but I think it’s a continuation of where we left off the last time we assembled for the Currie Cup,” said Kenya assistant coach Carlos Katywa.

Katywa also added that his troops have looked sharp the past couple of weeks and expressed how they feel at home in Uganda. To them, it’s a home away from home and they will play with an approach of a side playing at home.

Emphasis will be on structures and execution when the two sides meet today. According to Katywa, Kenya have had the opportunity to get their structures tested and he thinks they are intact and capable of winning all their Victoria Cup games. It even gives him more confidence that there are not many new faces in the side, something that supplements continuity and team chemistry.

For Zambia, their 30-8 loss to Uganda left them with enough to ponder. Captain Ali Bhika thinks the game highlighted areas they will need to work on to have a chance against Kenya.