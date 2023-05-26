Eagles chase topflight dream

Local rugby has over years witnessed a number of sides forge life through the lower ranks all the way to the top flight - the Nile Special Rugby Premiership.

The likes of Mulago Rams, Warriors, Jinja Hippos, Lira Bulls and Gulu Elephants have all been promoted in the last decade or so. Some have stayed put on the table of men while others found life tough up there and got relegated.

Kitante Eagles, a club less than three years old played their full season in the Central Region Championship this year and came out on top without losing a game in eight fixtures. The campaign saw them outmuscle Warriors, Kyambogo, Jaguars and Pacers to collect 35 points, nine more than Warriors who came second with 26 points.

The feat pushed into the promotion playoffs, a position they had set eyes on in the beginning of the campaign. The real hardwork begins on Saturday when they host Lira Big Boys at Kitante Primary School Grounds for a semifinal spot.

From being founded a couple of years back by Arthur Kampani and Edmond Tumusiime who is also the coach, Eagles are now three wins away from hosting and visiting powerhouses like Heathens , Stanbic Black Pirates and Kobs in the next league campaign.

“We thought it would take us four years to get here but the good structures here have put us in this position earlier than expected. We would love to make it to the league but we still have some work to get there and it starts on Saturday,” said Tumusiime, a local rugby cult hero who has also coached Kobs in the past.

The other quarter final clashes have Warriors take on Tooro Lions in a quest to return to the top flight after being relegated in the 2022/2023 campaign. Gulu City Falcons play Hurricanes while Elgon Wolves entertain Mbarara Titans.

Rugby Playoffs

Makerere

Falcons vs. Hurricanes 2pm

Eagles vs. Lira Big Boys 4pm

Entebbe

Elgon Wolves vs. Titans 4pm