Heathens cast romance with Nile Special 7s

Heathens continue to make a case for themselves in the ongoing Nile Special 7s by making their way to the summit of the table in Arua on Saturday.

A 10-0 win against Jinja Hippos in the final gave Heathens their second win on the circuit after landing the Entebbe 7s a fortnight ago.

That victory at Entebbe lakeside was their first in nearly five years. They have now managed to win two in three weeks.

Their latest conquest took them to 56 points, two ahead of Stanbic Black Pirates.

Consequently, Heathens, who beat Pirates 14-0 in the semifinals, replaced the latter atop the standings.

Heathens finished sixth in the first leg at Kings’ Park last month but have moved to first place after consecutive leg wins.

Joachim Chisano has been Heathens' go to man in the competition but in Arua, Lawrence Sebuliba reminded everyone of what he is made of.

The massive winger, blessed with blistering pace, broke onto the scene in 2015 and immediately turned into a box office player for both Heathens and the Rugby Cranes.

However, a tight work schedule and other engagements have kept him in and out of the game before he owned the stage in Arua to emerge the most valuable player of the tournament.

Sebuliba was unplayable as his power and speed combination came to the fore.

He sealed the deal in the final with Heathens’ second try to hand Hippos a second loss in the final on the circuit.

For someone who arrived in Arua on Saturday Morning after spending Friday night on the eight hour bus journey from Kampala, Sebuliba got his job done to the dot.

“Arua has been a good one although I almost missed it. I came in this morning and joined the team. I thank God for the win and I would not have done this without my teammates,” he said.

The circuit heads to Kings Park, Bweyogerere this weekend with Pirates hosting the Rujumba 7s, hoping to bounce back into the lead after being relegated to second place.