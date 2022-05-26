Heathens pair over the moon with Cranes roles

Last week had Rugby Cranes’ Rugby Africa Cup preparations gathered more steam last week when Captain Ivan Magomu was offered helpers in Paul Epillo and Charles Uhuru are vice captains, with less than two months to the competition.

While Ivan Magomu and Epillo are close to making a year since being named captain and vice captain respectively by Brian Makalama and Bobby Musinguzi in July last year, Uhuru will test new waters. “

Serving a country is a great honor, I’m so grateful about it,” Uhuru told Daily Monitor. Uhuru has felt the weight before when he captained Uganda A in the French week in 2019 against French Pacific Military side. He will now be part of the Rugby Cranes leadership with a whole new experience awaiting him. “

Leading the national team is different from captaining at club level. It is easier dealing with teammates at club level while for the Cranes you are dealing with different people which you have to adapt to” added Uhuru who has missed majority of the just concluded Nile Special Premiership season with injury, he is now fit just in time for Cranes duty.

Epillo is happy for Heathens teammate Uhuru and believes he is a worthy choice for coach Fred Mudoola. He knows what is expected of him at that level. “ Being a Captain teaches you to work with people and be a voice. You have to stress the needs of the team over personal preferences, balance personalities and keep people inspired even when results are not going your way. But what I love most is seeing how well others improve as a result of teamwork and dedication,” said Epillo.

Uganda play Kenya in the Africa Rugby Cup quarters in Marseille, France on July 1 and side kicked off training last week with a 35 man squad at Mudoola’s disposal.

LEADERSHIP ROLL