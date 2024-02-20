Hippos match Heathens, Kobs off the mark

Jinja Hippos once again proved that they're no longer pushovers after coming from behind to share spoils 20-20 against Platinum Credit Heathens in the Nile Special Rugby Championship at the Dam Waters in Jinja on Saturday.

The Hippos beat Kobs and Walukuba Barbarians in their opening two matches and were pumped up to make it three on the trot but will have themselves to blame for not winning the game all together.

The results would've been different for either side had their trusted kickers Yassin Wasswa and Malcom Okello polished their boots before the game.

Thomas Gwokto, Michael Omollo and Michael Wokorach scored a try each but Chris Lubanga and Okello did injustice to the supplements as Heathens took a close 15-10 lead into the breather. David Waako's try and a conversion and penalty kick from Wasswa gave the hosts a fighting chance.

Wokorach extended Heathens lead to 20 mid-second half but it turned to be a late Hippos show as second half substitute Fidel Aremo and Brighton Bakasa pulled the game level with two tries. However, Hippos fans were left reeling after Wasswa denied them a chance to troll their frenemies on X after missing the two conversions including a last-minute one which was repeated.

"We had the belief that we could win the match because of everything we're doing behind the scene, but we fell short," Hippos captain David Waako told Daily Monitor after the game.

Heathens’ influential skipper Michael Wokorach admitted that the Hippos staged one of their biggest fights but also blames their rustiness in kicks that could have seen them seal the three points on the day.

"We have never faced such a tough fight from them because they threw everything at us up to the end," Wokorach said.

"That said, we failed on our part to convert our points after missing a number of penalties and conversions which came down to hunt us late in the game," he added.

The result left Hippos in fourth with 10 points, the same as third-placed Stanbic Black Pirates, who beat Warriors 42-13 at Kings Park. Rhinos beat Rams 30-15 at Legends to maintain the lead with 12 points, one ahead of Heathens in second. In the other game played on Friday, KCB Kobs beat rookies Kampani Eagles 44-16 in Kitante to register their first win of the season.

Nile Special Rugby Championship

Results

Mongers 16-17 Walukuba

Hippos 20-20 Heathens

Impis 11-17 Buffaloes

Rhinos 30-15 Rams

Pirates 42-13 Warriors

Eagles 16-44 Kobs

Reserve League

Pirates 46-05 Warriors

Rhinos 28 -27 Rams

Mongers 30-12 Walukuba

Hippos 09-33 Heathens

Impis 00-35 Buffaloes

Women’s League

Ewes 37-12 Panthers

She Wolves 07-14 Avengers