Hippos off the mark, Kobs hold early lead

Jinja Hippos registered their first win of the 2023 Nile Special Premiership by beating Plascon Mongers 28-19 at Busambaga Grounds, Entebbe on Saturday, a week after being upset by Impis in Jinja on the opening day.

In Entebbe, the mistakes were minimal and the discipline had improved despite Jacob Ocen being sent to the sin bin in the evening of the game.

Coach Saidi Atibu’s message of cleaning up after day one’s disappointment got the right response from his players to move fifth on the table with five points as they look forward to hosting Pirates this Saturday.

The latter are off to a flyer after breaking their Heathens hodoo on match Day One, they followed that with a 12-27 against Rhinos as Alvin Rukundo, Ivan Magomu, Desire Ayera, Timothy Kisiga and Ivan Kabagambe scored tries at Legends Rugby Club on Saturday to occupy second place on the log.

Kobs have so far scored 132 points in two games against Walukuba Barbarians and Rams respectively, those are games they were expected to win and as it stands, they lead standings with a 100% record that has garnered them 10 points.

They however host champions Heathens on Saturday in a decisive encounter that could heighten the title race.

“It’s going to be a tough season. The fact that Pirates won against Heathens and we have them for a third game, they will be coming for blood but we hope for the best out of the game to remain contenders. In this league, once you lose one game it becomes hard to catch up,” said Kobs captain Ian Munyani.

Heathens also buried their Kings Park experience by beating Buffaloes 50-9 for a first win of the season.

Shawn Baseka got his first Heathens try since signing from Mongers, Michael Wokorach, Charles Uhuru, Nobert Okeny and Lawrence Sebuliba all got tries.

Impis have two wins in as many games after defeating Walukuba at the Graveyard, it is one of their best starts to the season in recent years with eight points and in third place.



NILE SPECIAL PREMIERSHIP





Buffaloes 9- 50 Heathens

Mongers 19-28 Hippos

Rams 6-56 Kobs

Rhinos 12-27 Pirates