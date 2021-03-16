How Rugby Sevens stars could shape league title race

By Deus Bugembe More by this Author

Fitness was always going to play a big role when it comes to the Nile Special Stout Premiership blitz title race. Clubs with a host of Rugby Sevens Cranes players had the upper hand, after all the group had been working with coach Tolbert Onyango before talk of rugby returning came up.

Their fitness levels are an advantage any coach would love to have.

The final round of the rugby Olympics qualifier is set for June in France and Onyango needs his players in the best condition. It is why they are likely to pull out of the league anytime soon.

“It depends, if we confirm having a tournament at the end of this month then they will immediately pull out. It is just a matter of time but we are also discussing the issue with the clubs,” he said.

Of the lot that has been working with Onyango, Betway Kobs has five players in Ian Munyani, Adrian Kasito, Byron Oketayot, Joseph Aredo and Pius Ogena.

Stanbic Black Pirates have six players; Solomon Okia, Kelvin Balagadde, Alex Aturinda, Desire Ayera, William Nkore and Isaac Massanganzira.

Heathens have Michael Wokorach, Aaron Ofoyrwoth and Nobert Okeny with Levis Ocen the only Toyota Buffaloes player.

Pirates and Kobs will have big voids to fill should Onyango pull the rug under their feet although both have prepared well with depth in squad.

Kobs have nine new faces while Pirates have a number of understudies to turn to.

At Heathens, Ofoyrwoth and Wokorach’s absence would call for the likes of Chris Lubanga and Gerald Sewankambo to step up.

Kobs top league

Kobs picked cruised to another bonus point win in the 55-9 thumping of Warriors at Legends at the weekend to move to the top with 10 points from two games, keeping the Mileke Shield for the second year running.

Heathens are second on nine points after earning their first five points of the season in a 39-3 win over Buffaloes at Kyadondo, while Pirates recovered from their opening-day loss to Heathens with a 36-8 mess of Plascon Mongers at Kings Park.

Hippos moved to fourth behind Pirates after playing their first game pf the campaign, outclassing Impis 38-8 in Jinja.

Uganda Rugby League weekend

Weekend results

Hippos 38 - 8 Impis

Kobs 55 - 9 Warriors

Heathens 39 - 3 Buffaloes

Pirates 36 - 8 Mongers

Rams 13 - 14 Rhinos

