HSBC World Series: Etwau makes most of Sevens call-up

The Rugby Cranes 7s did not enjoy the best of tournaments at the Dubai leg of the HSBC World Sevens Series, finishing sixteenth without winning a game.

It was not the kind of performance fans back home have got accustomed to from the side after staring at the Commonwealth Games, World Rugby Challenger Series and the World Cup.

Away from the results, Coach Tolber Onyango will be pleased to have a firing Denis Etwau once again. “Go out and enjoy yourselves, express yourselves,” was Onyango’s message to the side prior to the tournament.

The Jinja Hippos player got the message right, he did enjoy himself and looked like Uganda’s biggest threat, scoring four tries in five games. His pace was a handful for most of his opponents as he raced to the line.

He scored a hattrick against Ireland as Uganda lost 33-15. He beat the Spanish defence to score his fourth, to rank him 14th for most points scored (20).

Despite time away from the side, he has been in the setup after recovering from a knee injury that set him back. In 2016, Etwau was the last to walk through the arrivals at Entebbe International Airport as fans awaited the Africa Men 7s champions from Nairobi, Kenya.

He was part of the side despite having little game time but stalled due to injury and school. Now 26 and in the form of his life that helped Jinja Hippos to the 2022 National Sevens Championship, he has returned to the big stage to deliver the goods.

Uganda now turn their attention to the Cape Town 7s where they have been drawn in pool D of the Cape Town 7s alongside USA, Great Britain and Australia. It is another opportunity for the new players to gain experience at that level against the best players.



DUBAI SEVENS RESULTS

Pool

France 10-7 Uganda

Ireland 33-15 Uganda

Spain 26-5 Uganda

Ninth place quarterfinal

Fiji 29-14 Uganda

13th place semi final

Uganda 0-29 Canada