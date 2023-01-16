Impressive Pirates launch with intent

It might be too early to front title talk but history suggests games between the top three will always have a say in where the title lands.

The Nile Special Premiership got off with one of those as Pirates beat Heathens 24-18 at Kings Park Arena, Bweyogerere on Saturday.

Pirates coach Marvin Odongo punched the air in triumph on hearing the final whistle, Pirates fans got onto the turf to meet their heroes and the atmosphere was great.

The Sea Robbers had picked a first win against Heathens since 2018 on the first day of the season.

It’s safe to say not beating Heathens in recent years has kept Pirates away from the title, the win can spur them on although Odongo is only thinking about their visit to Rhinos this Saturday.

“It’s too early to call but winning the first game of the season especially against a title competitor is quite something but we do not want to forecast the end of the season because we have 17 games to go. Our focus is on the next game,” Odongo told Daily Monitor.

In his second season as Pirates coach, Odongo has helped get the Heathens monkey off their backs in a game where they nailed the much needed facets of the game.

They defended well and forced Heathens into errors by putting them under pressure. In Alex Aturinda, Pirates have also found themselves an effective operator who can decide big games.

His man of the match performance got Pirates going and they never looked back even when Heathens asked some questions.

Aturinda,Timothy Kisiga and Moses Olweny got Pirates’ tries for the five point margin win.

Kobs welcomed Walukuba Barbarians into the league with a 76-0 drubbing at Legends to lead standings.

Impis started with a big statement by beating Hippos in Jinja while Buffaloes won 40-12 against Rhinos at home. In Entebbe, Mongers edged Rams 9-11 in a thriller.



NILE SPECIAL PREMIERSHIP

Results





Pirates 24-18 Heathens

Kobs 76-0 Walukuba

Hippos 22-25 Impis

Buffaloes 40-12 Rhinos