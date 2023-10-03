Kitaka tourney evokes memories despite Nondies triumph

For about 10 years, the local rugby scene had not witnessed 10s rugby until over the weekend when Kampala Old Boys (Kobs), hosted the Kitaka 10s at Legends Rugby Club as part of their 60-year anniversary celebrations and also honoring the late Edward Kitaka.

Despite a host of local sides participating, the honors went to Kenyan side Nondescript who defeated Stanbic Black Pirates 5-0 in the final with a try from Ben Wanimo.

The Kenyan outfit started the competition with a 43-5 over Stallions before, they went on to beat Jinja Hippos 28-0 before capping Day One of with a resounding 38-0 victory over Toyota Buffaloes.

In the quarters, Nondescript got over Lifeguard Rams 10-0 to proceed to the semis where they managed to beat Rhinos 22-0.

Kobs chairman Dr. Stonne Luggya thinks the tournament should be held annually after it was a success.

“This tournament has not been played in a long time because of different reasons. Now that it has been revived, we want it to be held every year as we celebrate the late Edward Kitaka because of his massive contribution not only to Kobs but local rugby,” he said.

Edward Kitaka was a colossal figure both on and off pitch who commanded respect. His ruthlessness produced results but his compassion inspired and changed many lives, especially in the rugby circles.

He played for Makerere Impis before joining Kobs where he made a name for himself before passing away aged 45 in 2005.

Kobs, the oldest rugby side in the country, will celebrate 60 years of existence with a lineup of activities that will climax with a dinner on November 24.

The club has been an integral part of Uganda rugby, churning out talent that has gone on to immensely contribute to the game.

Allan Musoke, Justin Kimono, Edmond Tumusiime, Brian Asaba, Victor Wadia, Timothy Mudoola and Fred Mudoola are some of the great names that have donned the famous blue shirt in the past.