Kobs bank on KCB for better days

Kobs Rugby Club, the oldest rugby side in the country, have for some time operated on the mercy of fans and well-wishers to run the club.

Since losing Betway as sponsors early last year, the men in blue have had to push through without a sponsor. This has also impacted on the club’s results on pitch but the arrival of a new sponsor in KCB Bank will come as music to their ears.

KCB Bank and Kobs reached an agreement that will see the club bag Shs95m a year with an option to extend. The development also grants KCB naming rights as the Lugogo-based side will now be referred to as KCB Kobs on top acquiring a new kit and other accessories.

"We are happy to partner with our new title sponsors KCB Bank and are looking forward to mutual development. We are hopeful that this will be an opportunity for the team to become the most competitive and dominant,” said Kobs chairman Dr. Tony Stone Luggya.

KCB Bank is not new to sports. They have played a big role in sponsoring various sports disciplines like golf, motorsport and volleyball. Partnering with Kobs enhances their reputation as they continue to serve the communities they operate. Diana Ssempebwa , head marketing KCB, is confident the two can achieve a lot together.