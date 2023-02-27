Kobs drown Pirates at own sea to take charge

In one of the most captivating games local rugby has witnessed since time immemorial, Kobs sailed into enemy territory and pulled off a heist at the Kings Park Sea in some style to leap to the top of the Nile Special Premiership.

With the game tied 25-all and only three minutes to go, Pirates replacement scrumhalf Conrad Wanyama’s box kick was gathered by Pius Ogena who set up for a ruck.

The ball was recycled by Kobs captain Ian Munyani who swung it to Jude Juko, the latter found Lawrence Wakabi who broke three tackles before offloading back to Juko.

When it looked like Juko was destined for touch after being tackled, he returned the offload favour this time to Munyani who raced to the try line to blow the roof off Kings Park with the Kobs brigade getting into a frenzy at 30-25.

Kobs held on and forced Pirates to knock on, leaving centre referee Ronald Wutimber with no option but to call it a day.

It was a game that saw both rivals exchange leads. Kobs had a slow start trailing 10-0 to Alex Aturinda’s converted try and a penalty from skipper Ivan Magomu but recovered to take a 10-12 lead.

Pirates restored their lead to 15-12 but Kobs fought back to take charge at 17-15 thanks to a Karim Arinaitwe try.

Ogena added another try to put Kobs ahead to stretch Kobs lead to 22-15 before Desire Ayera came through for Pirates with a five pointer to level matters at 22-22 after his try was converted.

Magomu and Ijongat added penalties to ties at 25 all just in time for Munyani to strike the final blow.

It was end to end stuff in a game of two halves that left both players and fans drained, the neutrals had even a better deal for their shs 10,000 entrance fee.

“Playing against Pirates has never been easy and we had to use everything we had to come here and get this win,” said man of the match Adrian Kasito. For Pirates, a first loss of the season and dropping to third place with 29 points only gives them time to reflect and bounce back.

“Tough game that both sides could have won, we are not done and we have to bounce back stronger,” Pirates captain Ivan Magomu told Daily Monitor. Kobs and Heathens are tied at 30 points but Kobs are top on virtue of a better scoring average.

Kobs debutant Calvin Gizamba, in his senior six vacation, looked comfortable and felt at home when called upon to fill in for injured Joseph Aredo.

Aturinda was once again unplayable for Pirates, Collins Kimbowa was immense and Magomu led from the front in a game that had a number of players producing five star performances.

NILE SPECIAL PREMIERSHIP

Results





Pirates 25-30 Kobs

Heathens 78-8 Rams

Impis 13-27 Buffaloes

Walukuba 11-43 Hippos