Kobs get going with Rujumba 7s win

National Sevens Championship holders Kobs recorded their first Nile Special 7s leg win of the 2022 campaign on beating Heathens 10-7 in the Rujumba 7s final, hosted by Stanbic Pirates at their Kings Park Arena home in Bweyogerere.

Kobs had misfired in the first three rounds at the Wakiso 7s, Entebbe 7s and Arua 7s by being stopped at the quarters consecutively.

In Bweyogerere, they named their strongest side and it came through to land their second Rujumba 7s title and move them to 52 points on the standings.

Arua Jurua and Derrick Atukwaisibwe got Kobs’ tries in the finals while Lawerence Sebuliba, the most on form player of the tournament dotted down for the men in yellow to set up a tense final which was open for any of the two sides to win.

The win moved Kobs to seventh place and 23 points off the summit of the log.

They will hope for better fortunes when the tournament heads to Fort Portal, Jinja and Kyadondo for the last three legs to aim for a respectable finish as winning the title is a stretch.

“We needed a big performance after not being at our best in the first three rounds,” Kobs captain Mark Osuna told Daily Monitor.

Osuna was in tears after losing to Pirates 10-7 in the quarterfinals of the Arua 7s but walked away as the tournament’s most valuable player at the Rujumba 7s.

It was a general improvement from the side and him as a captain to take home the individual accolade that had been won by Heathens’ Sebuliba in Arua.





Heathens remain top of the table but Hippos leapfrogged Pirates into second place, it is the second time Pirates are going a place down after losing first place to Heathens in Arua.