Kobs go all out for elusive league title

By Deus Bugembe More by this Author

The last five seasons have seen Betway Kobs collect six major honours – two Uganda Cups and four Sevens titles. They also boast the best silverware return in the same period, one better than Heathens at five and three ahead of Black Pirates.

It can go down as a successful period but their trophy cabinet has not seen a league in the same period.

Heathens have won it thrice, Pirates once and Kobs are licking their wounds.

The 2019 title race exposed a self-destruction flaw in the famous loss to Pirates at Legends. The result gifted Heathens, who beat Walukuba and Rhinos in the next fortnight to take the title.

The chase for the elusive title has pushed Kobs into the market the past transfer window but none like the latest shopping spree is one of intent.

“The pressure is there. It has been a while since we last won it,” said Kobs captain Brian Asaba, who was not even assistant captain when Kobs last won it.

Brian Odong was deputised by Oscar Kalyango then. The two are a rare sight on pitch. A lot has changed since then apart from lifting a league title.

Advertisement

A transfer window that gets you Arthur Mpande, Byron Oketayot, Mike Otto and Saul Kivumbi is good business and makes Kobs favourites in the new season that kicks off on Saturday.

Brian Ochan, Robert Masendi and James Odongo are good additions to the backline.

“Signing good players isn’t enough. We need to get results. We’ve to learn to play with each other,” said Asaba.

The Kobs roster is scary on paper but whether they can translate it on the pitch remains to be seen. Coaches Fred Mudoola and Davis Kiwalabye have their hands full in the next 10 weeks.

Player From To

Arthur Mpande Rhinos Kobs

Saul Kivumbi Impala Kobs

James Odong Nondies Kobs

Byron Oketayot Rhinos Kobs

Ivan Kirabo Kobs Rhinos

Nobert Okeny Kobs Heathens

James Okello Rhions Hippos

Eliphaz Emong Homeboyz Hippos

Solomon Okia Harlequins Pirates

Bagota Paul Buffaloes Pirates

Mishingaidze Peter Heathens Pirates

Michael Otto Heathens Kobs

Humphrey Magero Kobs Rams

Nelson Mandela Buffaloes Rams

Robert Masendi Heathens Kobs

Ivan Mugirya Kobs Warriors

Harold Adriko Rhinos Warriors

Tylane Kamusiime Rams Warriors

Matthew Ocoria Pirates Buffaloes

Vicent Okello Rhinos Buffaloes

Abdul Kiyimba Heathens Buffaloes

Ivan Makmot Warriors Buffaloes

David Akengo Kabras Hippos

Brian Kizito Rams Impis

Ronald Musajjagu Kobs Rhinos

James Wagabaza Buffaloes Rhinos

dbugembe@ug.nationmedia.com