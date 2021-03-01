Kobs go all out for elusive league title
The last five seasons have seen Betway Kobs collect six major honours – two Uganda Cups and four Sevens titles. They also boast the best silverware return in the same period, one better than Heathens at five and three ahead of Black Pirates.
It can go down as a successful period but their trophy cabinet has not seen a league in the same period.
Heathens have won it thrice, Pirates once and Kobs are licking their wounds.
The 2019 title race exposed a self-destruction flaw in the famous loss to Pirates at Legends. The result gifted Heathens, who beat Walukuba and Rhinos in the next fortnight to take the title.
The chase for the elusive title has pushed Kobs into the market the past transfer window but none like the latest shopping spree is one of intent.
“The pressure is there. It has been a while since we last won it,” said Kobs captain Brian Asaba, who was not even assistant captain when Kobs last won it.
Brian Odong was deputised by Oscar Kalyango then. The two are a rare sight on pitch. A lot has changed since then apart from lifting a league title.
A transfer window that gets you Arthur Mpande, Byron Oketayot, Mike Otto and Saul Kivumbi is good business and makes Kobs favourites in the new season that kicks off on Saturday.
Brian Ochan, Robert Masendi and James Odongo are good additions to the backline.
“Signing good players isn’t enough. We need to get results. We’ve to learn to play with each other,” said Asaba.
The Kobs roster is scary on paper but whether they can translate it on the pitch remains to be seen. Coaches Fred Mudoola and Davis Kiwalabye have their hands full in the next 10 weeks.
Player From To
Arthur Mpande Rhinos Kobs
Saul Kivumbi Impala Kobs
James Odong Nondies Kobs
Byron Oketayot Rhinos Kobs
Ivan Kirabo Kobs Rhinos
Nobert Okeny Kobs Heathens
James Okello Rhions Hippos
Eliphaz Emong Homeboyz Hippos
Solomon Okia Harlequins Pirates
Bagota Paul Buffaloes Pirates
Mishingaidze Peter Heathens Pirates
Michael Otto Heathens Kobs
Humphrey Magero Kobs Rams
Nelson Mandela Buffaloes Rams
Robert Masendi Heathens Kobs
Ivan Mugirya Kobs Warriors
Harold Adriko Rhinos Warriors
Tylane Kamusiime Rams Warriors
Matthew Ocoria Pirates Buffaloes
Vicent Okello Rhinos Buffaloes
Abdul Kiyimba Heathens Buffaloes
Ivan Makmot Warriors Buffaloes
David Akengo Kabras Hippos
Brian Kizito Rams Impis
Ronald Musajjagu Kobs Rhinos
James Wagabaza Buffaloes Rhinos
