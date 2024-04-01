Kobs, Legends clubs to get Shs1.2b in sponsorship

Kobs, Rhinos and Warriors were the biggest winners from the Easter weekend after sealing a sh1.2b sponsorship from Guinness for the next three years in an event held at Dam Waters in Jinja.

Their sponsorship had been an issue of contention between Uganda Rugby Union and their sponsor Nile Special but was officially unveiled on Good Friday during the fun rugby event sponsored by the beer company.

Uganda Breweries head of beer, Matilda Babuleka, insisted that their activation only covers the pre and post-match days experience for the three teams and after parties for the fans.

Pitstop Lounge, the bar located at Dam Waters which is also home of the Jinja Hippos is also part of the deal. Babuleke said the facility will be used as their official home in Jinja just like the Legends and will also have after parties and other rugby watch parties.

“The teams and players will directly benefit from this sponsorship, Guinness is empowering them to shine brightest on the field,” Babuleka said.

“We are now deepening our support to benefit the actual stakeholders of the game, that is the clubs, the players and the fans. We want the fans of the game to have the best match day experiences when they come to support their teams, so this partnership is very important to us.”

MMUST, Homeboyz reign

On the pitch, Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology proved that they are a class apart after beating All Friends that was dominated by Jinja Hippos stars in the final to win the sh1.5m cash prize.

The Kenyan university lads have now won three editions on the bounce since the return of the games in 2022 after the Covid break.

On the other side of the city, Jinja Homeboys composed mainly of stars from Walukuba Barbarians won the rival Jinja Fun Rugby at the Kyabazinga Stadium in Bugembe.

The Bugembe event attracted several new teams from the Busoga region, Tororo Rugby Community and Busia Border Rucks from Kenya.

Guinness Fun Rugby results

Women's final - Cobras 10-05 Mbale Eagles

Men's final - MMUST 19-14 All Friends

Jinja Fun Rugby - Bugembe

Tier One Men - Jinja Homeboys

Tier two men - Stormers

Tier three (Women) - Njeru Tornadoes

Sponsorship package

Shs400m per year for three years

Sponsored teams