Kobs toast to 60 years with Kitaka 10s tourney

Existing for 60 years as an amateur sports institution in Uganda speaks volumes. It’s strictly grounds for the brave.

Get in there and get the job done at all costs with little on your plate. It’s what Kampala Old Boys Rugby Club (Kobs) have done for the last 60 years.

The blue themed side have since 1963 churned talent and bagged every silverware available, transforming into one of the most celebrated sides in the country.

This weekend all roads lead to Legends Rugby Club where Kobs host the Kitaka 10s in memory of their Patron and former Chairman, Edward Kitaka.

This man fought day and night not only to keep the Kobs afloat but rugby in Uganda. His works are still alive and growing despite passing on in 2005.

“The Kobs 10-Aside rugby tournament was started in 2006 and 2007 as an Easter Family festival rugby tournament but was only done for two editions. As we celebrate our 60th anniversary, we now launch this flagship tournament as Kitaka 10s in memory of our patron and former chairman, Edward Kitaka,” Kobs chairman Dr. Stonne Luggya told Score.

Luggya also added that Kobs have dug deep to get this tournament on and hopes it can be an opportunity for players to showcase their skills and strengthen the bond of sportsmanship in the game in Uganda.

Two Kenyan sides, Nondescripts RFC and Busia Border Rucks RFC have already confirmed participation along with the Democratic Republic of Congo side.

These two will be welcomed by 12 other local sides to celebrate this massive club.

Five ladies teams will also fight for silverware in round robin format with the top playing out a final to determine the winner, making it up to 45 games of rugby for the two day tournament.

“The Kitaka I knew was a strict disciplinarian & no nonsense. He was a highly respected person and also feared. His booming voice could strike fear in even the biggest player,” recalls the Uganda Rugby Union chief executive officer Isaac Lutwama who played at Kobs and the Rugby Cranes as a winger.

Kitaka’s generosity and free will to play, coach and lead from the front laid a massive foundation for Uganda rugby and his name still turns heads when mentioned in the corridors of local rugby.