Lady Cranes 7s edge closer to Madrid finale

If the national women’s rugby team, the Lady Cranes 7s, repeat what they have done consistently this year, they will earn a shot at the final dance in Spain.

Lady Cranes 7s finished fourth for a second successive leg of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series in Montevideo, Uruguay.

Just like in Dubai, they couldn’t find the extra punch losing 29-12 to Belgium in the women’s third-place play-off in South America.

Captain Peace Lekuru and Grace Auma, who was recalled to the team by coach Charles Onen, scored the tries for Uganda.

It means the Lady Cranes 7s – who have finished both women’s tournaments in fourth place – and Belgium head to the final round in Krakow in May level on 28 points and inside the top four of the standings, four points ahead of Kenya in fifth.

China remained top on 40 points with Argentina second on 34. The top four teams after the three rounds will advance to the Grand Final in Madrid.

Their men counterparts, the Rugby Cranes 7s, have played themselves out of contention even with one round to come in Munich.

Germany made sure of fifth place in the men's tournament with a 10-7 defeat of Uganda that maintains their place in the top four on points difference from Hong Kong China.

This implies that Uganda is eighth on 14 points. Uruguay lead the standings having accumulated 36 points.

There is no rest for the two national teams who will arrive in Accra, Ghana this week for the ongoing African Games.

World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series

Standings

Women

China 40 points

Argentina 34

Belgium 28

Uganda 28

Kenya 24

Poland 22

Men

Uruguay 36 points

Kenya 36

Chile 32

Germany 26

Hong Kong 26

Tonga 18

Japan 15