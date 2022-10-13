Lady Cranes polished for Africa Cup show

Uganda will host pool B of the 2022 Rugby Africa Women’s 15s Cup at Mutesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku from October 25 to November 2 with Kenya and Zambia expected to jet in for the showpiece.

The Lady Rugby Cranes have their work cut out with winning the pool the primary target. Bossing the pool would push them to the next chapter in the Women’s Rugby World Cup Qualifiers to be played next year.

The side’s coach Leonard Lubambula is positive the group is on path to get the job done after with preps in high gear, working on different facets of the game.

Lubambula was on the sidelines in July last year when the side played two games in a space of a week against Zimbabwe, winning both but also shedding light on where they had to improve.

“Back then, we were slow off the ball and we have worked on speeding things up. Our defence was also lacking but we have taken time to get it better,” Lubambula told Daily Monitor at the launch of the tournament at Protea Hotel Kampala Skyz, Naguru on Wednesday after confirming his final squad of 25.

Lubambula has credited the introduction of a new half back pairing of Sarah Nakafeero and Veronica Nabasirye as something they can count on when it comes to upping the tempo.

“They are swift and move that ball well which will help us in offence,” added Lubambula. He has also heaped praise on the side’s leadership of Peace Lekuru (captain), Charlotte Mudoola and Patrice Anek, the vice captains.

Lubambula described Lekuru as someone dependable, Mudoola as the experienced head in the side while Anek’s profession as a teacher makes her a good organiser and leader.

Tournament sponsors Nile Special have been tasked with getting fans into Wankulukuku to rally behind the side that has eight new faces in their ranks.

LADY CRANES 15s TEAM

Faith Namugga, Patricia Anek, Irene Nzige, Immaculate Ninsiima, Yvonne Najjuma, Fazirah Namukwaya, Winnie Atyang, Sarah Kirabo, Joviah Nyamungu, Cabrine Kirabo, Angella Nanyonjo, Mary Gloria Ayot, Lydia Nambiro, Suzan Adong, Georginah Musoke, Sarah Nakafeero, Veronica Nabasirye, Charlotte Mudoola, Asha Nakityo, Peace Lekuru, Isabella Abo, Christine Akello, Grace Auma, Agnes Nakuya, Ritah Nadunga.





2022 AFRICA WOMEN'S CUP

October 25: Uganda vs. Zambia, 4pm

October 29: Kenya vs. Zambia, 4pm

November 2: Uganda vs. Kenya, 4pm

OFFICIALS

Coach: Leonard Lubambula

Team Manager: Eunice Olembo

Physio: Nelson Mayeku