Lady Rugby 7s: Onen wants to build on 2023 success

When the Uganda Lady Rugby Cranes step onto the pitch in Dubai to play in the HSBC World Rugby 7s Challenger Series, they will be venturing into uncharted territory. It is the first time Uganda will be playing in the series and that naturally comes with mixed emotions, excitement and caution.

Head coach Charles Onen told Daily Monitor after naming the 12 players for the tournament that kicks off January 12 at the Sevens Stadium in Dubai that despite a successful 2023 that saw his side lift the Safari 7s and win bronze at the African Championship, his side remain underdogs going to the big stage.

“This being the first time all these players are playing at this stage, we may encounter the challenge of consistency, and confidence since it's a higher-intensity tournament compared to what they have been competing in,” Onen said.

“The rest of the teams have been participating in this tournament for some time yet it will be the first time for us,” he added.

Tough

Uganda is drawn in Pool A alongside Thailand, Papua New Guinea and 2023 runners-up Belgium and will have their first target on advancing from the tough group to the knock-out rounds.

“After the Safari 7s, we will continue to build onto what we have set up to register progress in this tournament,” Onen noted.

“Our target in Dubai is to make the knockout stage and give it the best short aiming for a medal bracket.”

Lekuru back

In the team named Wednesday at Kyadondo Rugby Club, speedster Emily was the headline name as she made a return to the team for the first time since 2020.

The Black Pearls winger’s career with the 7s team has in the past been hampered by work commitments.

She returns to the team that is without injured Grace Auma and will add speed and experience.

“She’s a good finisher and comes in at a time we don’t have Grace. She brings in the speed we need to score,” Onen revealed.

The team is set to leave for Dubai on Monday, January 8.

Lady Cranes 7s squad