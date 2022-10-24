Lubambula praises Lady Cranes mentality

As the Lady Cranes prepare for their 2022 Rugby Africa Women’s 15s pool B opener against Zambia on Tuesday at Mutesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku, head coach Leo Lubambula is convinced the girls are in the right headspace.

Lubambula and his deputy Kigongo Ssebalamu had put in the work to get the girls where they are both physically and mentally. The fact that the biggest chunk of the young side is yet to taste success at international level also makes them hungry with a point to prove.

“This squad is young and strong, a number of them have got a strong mentality too. They want success, they want to win and very much coachable individuals,” Lubambula told Daily Monitor.

The squad was named a fortnight ago with eight new faces, a sign that the technical team trusts the process and its products.

Two wins against Zimbabwe last year (41-0, 34-3) in the same week were their first wins since 2013 when they beat Kenya 13-8 in the return leg of the Elgon Cup at Kyadondo Rugby Club.

After losing the Elgon Cup to Kenya 11-12 on aggregate in 2015, their next engagement came in 2019 in the Elgon Cup in Kisumu. It took another three years until game time came their way last year against Zimbabwe.

With those inconsistencies, it becomes hard to build a sturdy side but Lubambula and co have put the past behind with hope of good times in the near future.

“The most impressive part of this year’s campaign is that the development and progress of the uncapped players has been incredible and we can’t wait to see them take to the pitch. Personally I am pleased by the squad depth seeing young ladies growing into the squad,” added Lubambula.

Topping a pool with Zambia and Kenya would push them to the next round of the World Cup qualifiers and the group is determined to accomplish the task.



AFRICA WOMEN'S CUP

Tuesday: Uganda vs. Zambia, 4pm

Wednesday: Kenya vs. Zambia, 4pm

Saturday: Uganda vs. Kenya, 4pm

LADY CRANES TEAM





Faith Namugga, Patricia Anek, Irene Nzige, Immaculate Ninsiima, Yvonne Najjuma, Fazirah Namukwaya, Winnie Atyang, Sarah Kirabo, Joviah Nyamungu, Cabrine Kirabo, Angella Nanyonjo, Mary Gloria Ayot, Lydia Nambiro, Suzan Adong, Georginah Musoke, Sarah Nakafeero, Veronica Nabasirye, Charlotte Mudoola, Asha Nakityo, Peace Lekuru, Isabella Abo, Christine Akello, Grace Auma, Agnes Nakuya, Ritah Nadunga.

Coach: Leonard Lubambula

Team Manager: Eunice Olembo