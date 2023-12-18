Luggya survives heated Kobs AGM to return as chairman

The race for the chairmanship of Kobs between Dr. Tonny Stone Luggya and Claude Rutayisire attracted big numbers for the elective Annual General Meeting held Sunday at Nob View Hotel in Ntinda.

It was a chance for the members to decide whether to stick with Luggya or adopt the plans fronted by Rutayisire, whose supporters were vocal and not afraid to show it throughout the proceedings.

How Luggya escaped the wrath of the heated AGM must have been the work of a smooth operator who did his ground work prior to the election day.

Pinned to the wall for most of the AGM due to what members termed as incompetence, micro management of the club and failure to come up with a proper financial report, Luggya still managed to garner 85 votes and defeat Rutayisire (80) by five to secure a second term.

Queries

The questions for the outgoing EXCOM, led by Luggya, did not have to wait until the voting bit, with Treasurer Fabiano Atwooki Tukacungurwa facing a rough time to convince the delegates that his financial report was in order.

With several flaws discovered in the accountability presented, members called for a vote of no confidence in the Treasurer but had to be restrained.

Players were left wondering when winning bonuses were captured in the report and questioned whether money had ever been released to them to that effect.

The financials were eventually summarily rejected and deferred to an audit that will bring out the truth to the satisfaction of the members.

The vote of no confidence for Tukacungurwa came at election time as Muriel Atai garnered 91 votes to capture the Treasurer’s seat.

Luggya still here

Whereas the tone in the voices of many that contributed in the AGM spelt doom for the incumbent, the secret ballot produced the perfect end to an intense evening for Luggya, who kept his shades on throughout the proceedings.

There were 286 paid up members but only 166 showed up to vote. The magic number on the day was 84 to separate the two candidates, and Luggya went one vote more to attract mild celebrations.

Uganda Rugby Union President Godwin Kayangwe, who was the Returning Officer, had Rutayisire’s followers prematurely celebrating when he started by mentioning their candidate’s name but eventually announcing the results in Luggya’s favour.

Luggya has preached consolidation of what he touched in his first term, including sourcing more sponsorship for the club and pointing the club in the direction of acquiring a home of its own.

A Shs95m sponsorship deal with KCB Bank was signed recently while another is said to be on the cards, and those were some of Luggya’s selling points as he assured the voters of a bright future for the 13-time league champions.

Unity

In the aftermath of the election, Rutayisire was quick to concede and urged his voters to get behind the new EXCOM to push in the same direction and take the club forward.

“Dr. Stone garnered the most votes and has been declared win so I would want to call upon all of us to unite and rally behind him,” Rutayisire said.

“What has happened has been elections and they have ended. Let us support him (Luggya) for the next two years,” he added.

The warm embrace between the two contestants after announcement of the results was followed by the pair handing out awards to the club’s top performers from last season to wrap up the day.

Full Kobs EXCOM

Chairman: Dr. Tonny Stone Luggya

Vice Chairman: Darren Rutagwera

Secretary: Andrew Charles Ikopit