Magomu misses out on Rugby Awards shortlist

When the Uganda Rugby Union Awards come around next Saturday, one familiar face will be missing on the men’s MVP shortlist. Ivan Mgomu.

The Stanbic Black Pirates and Uganda Rugby Cranes captain has been snubbed for the biggest award of the year despite helping his club to the Nile Special Rugby Premier League and the Cranes to the Victoria Cup.

Magomu played every game of the season as the Sea Robbers edged Kobs to the title, scoring four tries, 42 conversions and 15 penalty kicks to end the campaign as the top points scorer with 149.

He would later go on to lead Uganda to a rare piece of silverware in the 15s category, his outstanding performance delivering the Victoria Cup that involved Kenya and Zambia.

The flyhalf scored the highest number of points in the tournament and was deservedly named MVP.

Not enough

But that will not be enough to earn Magomu a seat at the table that has two of his Pirates teammates, Timothy Kisiga and Sydney Gongodyo. Pius Ogena, the league’s top try scorer with 22, is the other nominee.

One of the explanations has to be that Magomu was not involved with the 7s brand of rugby all year, unlike the three nominees who made the shortlist.

Kisiga scored five tries for the Sea Robbers in the 15s league while Gongodyo was the leading try scorer for the Bweyogerere based side with 10.

Both Kisiga and Gongodyo were also a big part of Pirates’ successful 7s season that saw the team run away with the title ahead of challengers, Kobs and Heathens.

Kisiga scored 30 tries for Marvin Odongo’s charges while Gongodyo had 14. Ogena scored 20 for Kobs.

Ogena was also part of the Uganda Sevens team that won bronze at the Rugby Africa Cup in Zimbabwe.

In the women’s category, Black Pearls’ Emily Lekuru will be up against Thunderbird’s Asha Nakityo and Avengers’ Peace Lekuru.

The awards are slated for December 9 at Mist Gardens, Kampala Serena Hotel.

Uganda Rugby Union Awards

MVP (Men)

Timothy Kisiga, Sydney Gongodyo, Pius Ogena

MVP (Women)

Emily Lukuru, Asha Nakityo, Peace Lekuru

Upcoming Player of the Year (Men)

Shakim Ssembusi, Roy Kizito, Gift Wokorach

Coach of the Year

Marvin Odongo, Leonard Lubambula, Hellen Buteme

Team Manager of the Year

Godfrey Sekajja, Michael Wandera, Isaac Kimeze

Journalist of the Year (Print)

Deus Bugembe, Faith Kiai, Johnson Were

Radio/TV

Ismail Dhakaba Kigongo, Brian Asiimwe, John Torach

Digital