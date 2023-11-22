Mixed results for ruggers in Tunisia tests

The two national rugby teams – Lady Cranes and Rugby Cranes – delivered contrasting results on their ongoing inaugural tour of Tunisia for test games.

While the ladies lost 27-17 to the hosts, the men beat the home side 20-14 in two closely-contested games.

The ongoing tour is part of the efforts to have the national XVs teams play more international games with the aim of increasing the number from two or three in a year to seven.

In the early game, the Lady Cranes’ tries came from Angella Nanyonjo, Emily Lekuru and Juliet Nandawula. Tina Akello converted once.

If Lady Cranes coach Emmanuel Katuntu was impressed with the display, his male counterpart Fred Mudoola is mightily pleased.

After seeing Joseph Aredo score a try which was converted by skipper Ivan Magomu, Mudoola spoke with pride.

“It’s good we are playing again against a side ranked higher than us,” Mudoola said.

The other points came through a penalty try and the boots of both Magomu and Liam Walker.

Last month, the Rugby Cranes won the Victoria Cup but narrowly lost the annual Elgon Cup to Kenya.