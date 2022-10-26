Mudoola leads Lady Cranes charge

Uganda got their 2022 Rugby Africa Women’s Cup pool B campaign underway with a 36-17 win over Zambia on Tuesday at Mutesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku.

Three tries from loose forward Angella Nanyonjo, fly half Charlotte Mudoola and captain Peace Lekuru who operated from midfield got the side going but it was Mudoola’s boot that made the difference with 21 points.

“She made the right decision by going for points and it is the reason we won,” said coach Leo Lubambula, heaping praise of the match’s most valuable player who was limping in the end.

Lubambula had in the build up to the game highlighted Zambia’s ability to cover ground through their solid runners but Uganda kept them at bay for most of the game. “We carried the ball well and that is how you gain momentum and win games,” he added.

Uganda got off to a dream start and were leading 20-0 at the break. Zambia looked out of their depth with no answers but returned for the second half a different side. They got themselves on the score sheet with three tries but could not convert all the extras.

Zambia coach John Chibamba blamed the condition for his side’s fall. “We did not get enough time to acclimatize, it was too hot for the players and hopefully by the time we play Kenya, we are used to it,” he said.

Chibamba also pointed out how lack of enough games before this tournament has affected them, citing that they had last played in November last year.

After beating Zambia, the attention now turns to rivals Kenya who have a superior record over Uganda.

Lekuru thinks yesterday’s performance can even get better against Kenya despite history not favouring Uganda.

“We have to maintain and just add onto whatever we have done today. We are going all out against Kenya because we want to win the pool,” she said in her post match interview.

Uganda plays Kenya next Wednesday while Zambia has Kenya to deal with on Saturday. The winner of the pool proceeds to the next stage of the 2025 World Cup Qualifying round. Uganda now lead standings with four points after match day one.

RUGBY AFRICA WOMEN'S CUP

Result

Uganda 36-17 Zambia

Saturday

Kenya vs. Zambia, 4pm

Wednesday, November 2

Uganda vs. Kenya, 4pm



