Namilyango cement status as home of local rugby
What you need to know:
Captain Ian Bwowe, handed the trophy to the head teacher, Constantine Mpuuga, who also happens to be an alumnus.
The Monday morning assembly at Namilyango College defined what rugby means to the 122 year old establishment.
It’s not just something they are good at but a way of life, an irresistible culture that captures a student’s imagination on admission.
Fresh delivering a rugby masterclass in the Central Schools Premiership League final against St. Mary’s College Kisubi at the Makerere University Grounds, the entire school population assembled with both teaching and non-teaching staff to get a glimpse of the Holy Grail.
The moment was greeted with cheers moments before the winning team performed their own version of the “Haka.”
It was the school’s 12th title since the competition started in 1996.
Their closest competition, Kings College Budo, has five titles to its name. It is safe to say the trophy is back home for the first time since 2018.
In unplayable soggy conditions after a heavy downpour, the class of 2024 showed composure and had a solution for every attack Smack came up with.
Flyhalf Job Wembabazi got the champions going with a penalty before Emmanuel Azirwe added another for a 6-0 advantage at the break.
Smack returned fired up and cut the deficit to 6-5 with a well worked try from Brandon Muhumuza.
They were back in it with and the Namilyango faithful had every reason to worry but the chosen 15 of the day were not moved, pouncing through Nathan Kakaire whose clean pair of heels left the Smack defence beaten to make it 11-5.
Wembabzi would make it 14-5 with another penalty. It then became one way traffic as Tendo Kigozi’s solo effort saw him slice through to score under the poles.
Wembabazi converted for a 21-5 lead before Emmanuel Okurute found himself at the end of another team tailored try to kill off Smack.
Coaches Emmauel Walakira and Ambrose Kakuru credit the boys' discipline in defence and making it count whenever they visited Smack's territory.
What makes Namilyango special? “It is the rugby culture there. It’s practically a tribe in the school to be part of the team and it comes with lots of respect,” says Timothy Mudoola who won the schools’ title with Namilyango in 2000 and 2001 as captain.
The 2008 winning skipper Brian Asaba thinks “ Rugby is life in Namilyango”. Gavin Mutara who was captain in 2019 when Namilyango lost to Smack in the final called it “ A dark day in my life.”
In a nutshell it’s an honor to don the green and gold, defend the badge with a lot at stake.
Schools' Rugby Championship
U-20 Final
Namilyango 28-5 Smack
U-17 final
Smack 24 – 3 Budo
U-15 Final
Smack 19 – 0 Budo
Past Winners
1996-Namilyango College
1997- King’s College Budo
1998- Namilyango College
1999- King’s College Budo
2000- Namilyango College
2001- Namilyango College
2002- Kyambogo College
2003- Kings College Budo
2004- Kings College Budo
2005- Namilyango College
2006- Namilyango College
2007- Namilyango College
2008- Namilyango College
2009- St. Mary's College Kisubi
2010- King’s College Budo
2011- Hana Mixed School
2012-Namilyango College
2013-Hana Mixed school
2014-Kololo S.S.S
2015- No final held
2016- St. Mary's College Kisubi
2017- Namilyango College
2018 - Namilyango College
2019 - St. Mary's College Kisubi
2020-2022 ( Covid)
2023: Hana Mixed
2024: Namilyango College
Namilyango College - 12titles
Kings College Budo - 5 titles
St. Mary's College Kisubi - 3 titles
Hana Mixed School - 3 titles
Kyambogo College - 1 title
Kololo S.S.S - 1 title