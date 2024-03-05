Namilyango dig deep to halt Makerere College run

Namilyango College had to come from behind to beat Makerere College 21-10 and remain unbeaten in the Schools Rugby Championship at the Makerere University Grounds.

Prior to the game, Makerere College together with Namilyango College and Kings College Budo were the only sides yet to drop a game in the competition.

Makerere College, yet to win a schools rugby title in their history, started the campaign in style with the 55-3 drubbing of Hana Mixed. Next in their firing lane was London College who were also beaten 27-3.

This set up a top of pool clash between Makerere College and Namilyango.

Daniel Baddukwanya opened the scoring for the hosts with a penalty before Titus Nyonyinttono leveled matters for Namilyango College.

Job Wembabazi made it 6-3 in favour of the visitors on splitting the uprights with a penalty. After the break Namilyango had hooker Ambrose Sebuliba sent to the sin bin and the hosts pounced with a try from eighth man Kayne Nsubuga, it was converted by Baddukwaya to give Makerere College a 10-6 lead.

Centre Phillip Sendawula then got a try for Namilyango, converted by Nyonyintonno to bask with a 13-10 advantage.

The latter added another penalty before Sebuliba, from the sin bin, delivered the killer blow at the death with a try.

“We played most of the first half in our territory, it affected us and we found ourselves under a lot of pressure. The boys calmed down and started playing from the right areas, thus helping us recover and bag the win,” said Namilyango College coach Emmanuel Walakira.

Elsewhere, London College handed Hana Mixed a third defeat in as many games while Kings College Budo were 67-3 winners against St. Peters Naalya to remain unbeaten.

St. Mary’s College have now picked two wins on the bounce against St. Peters Naalya and Turkish Light academy since falling 20-16 to Budo on match Day One.

Schools' Rugby Championship

Results

Makerere 10-21 Namilyango

London College 26 -0 Hana Mixed

Kings College Budo 67- 3St. Peters Naalya

Light Academy 13 -63 St. Mary’s College Kisubi