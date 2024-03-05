National teams eye different paths in Montevideo

The Rugby Cranes and Lady Cranes teams left Uganda on Sunday for the World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series in Montevideo, Uruguay, scheduled for March 8–10, 2024.

The team was flagged off by David Katende Semakula, the Assistant General at the National Council of Sports (NCS) on Friday at the Lugogo Sports Complex.

Captains Ian Munyani (men) and Peace Lekuru (ladies) received the respective flags ahead of the second leg of the Challenger Series with the two sides pursuing different goals.

The ladies finished fourth in the series opener in Dubai and will want to maintain that position while the men need an upgrade having finished ninth.

Kenya Shujaa emerged as the winner of the men’s category with 22 points, whereas China topped the women’s log.

The Rugby Cranes 7s are in pool C with Kenya, Germany, and Mexico, while the Lady Cranes are in a corresponding pool C with Belgium, Thailand, and Papua New Guinea.

The Challenger Series provides a clear promotion pathway to reach the pinnacle HSBC SVNS in 2025, with the top four placed teams from the 2024 Challenger, based on cumulative series points at the conclusion of the third round.

The top four teams will compete in the new high stakes relegation play-off competition at the SVNS Grand Final in Madrid on 31 May-2 June, 2024 against the teams ranked ninth to 12th from HSBC SVNS 2024.

Four successful nations from this Grand Final play-off will secure their place in HSBC SVNS 2025, while the other four teams will compete in their regional qualification tournaments to earn the right to compete in the World Rugby HSBC Sevens Challenger 2025.

World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series

Lady Cranes 7s

Lydia Namabiro, Mary Gloria Ayot, Sarah Kirabo Nayiga, Grace Nabaggala, Rachael Mufuwa, Agnes Nakuya, Ritta Nadunga, Lona Sandra Amoli, Mayimuna Nassozi, Peace Lekuru, Juliet Nandawula, Grace Auma, Charles Onen (head coach), Ssebalamu Kigongo (strength and conditioning coach), Nelson Mayeku (physio), Prossy Nakakande (team manager)

Rugby Cranes 7s

Adrian Kasito, Norbert Okeny, Aaron Ofoyirwoth, Isaac Massa, Phillip Wokorach, Desire Ayera, Ian Munyani, Alex Aturinda, Pius Ogena, Timothy Mugisha, Denis Etwau, Timothy Kisiga, Tolbert Onyango (head coach), Samuel Rwakijuma (physio) Michael Wandera (team manager)

Nile Special Rugby Championship

Results

Kobs 19-19 Buffaloes

Heathens 70-6 Rams

Walukuba 24-27 Rhino

Mongers 20-17 Pirates

Impis 15-15 Warriors