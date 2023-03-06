Ogena goes clear on top of scoring charts

Kobs backrow Pius Ogena scored four tries this weekend to make it 12 for the season as Kobs beat Rhinos 54-0 in the Nile Special Premiership at Legends Rugby Club.

The Rugby Cranes international had crossed the whitewash eight times in seven games before Saturday, the same day he also walked home with the man of the match award for the third time this season as Kobs maintained table leadership with 35 points.

On one of his trips to the try line against Rhinos, Ogena ran through six bodies, breaking tackles for fun to dot down in the corner, handing him a standing ovation and plaudits.

“The task is to help my side win every game I show up for. Today was a good outing for the team and hopefully my scoring form can continue as the season goes on,” Ogena told Daily Monitor.

Kobs visit Impis in Makerere on Womens Day and the occasion presents Ogena with another opportunity to grow his scoring tally.

As he leads standings with 12 tries, his Kobs teammate Karim Arinaitwe comes second with eight while Heathens’ Aaron Ofoyrwoth and Hippos’ Dennis Etwau follow tied at seven each.

Michael Amollo also rediscovered his scoring touch as he registered a hat-trick for Heathens against Walukuba at Kyadondo, helping Heathens to a 43-7 win to keep the pressure on Kobs who lead standings on points' difference.

At Kings Park, Bweyogerere against Pirates, Impis suffered their third loss in a row after going unbeaten in their first five games of the season.

Conrad Wanyama, Alvin Rukundo, Moses Zziwa, Jones Kamiza and man of the match Sydney Gongodyo all made it to the scoring sheet with tries for Pirates.

Kyadondo served a humdinger as Buffaloes rallied to beat Mongers 20-19 in a game that kept both camps at the edge of their seats.

Mongers came into this one with a dip in form and looked to end their poor run early on as they led 9-0 with three penalties but the home crowd got Buffaloes back into the game to collect four points.

The league resumes on Women’s Day with more action for Saturday ,forcing sides in action thrice in a space of seven days.

NILE SPECIAL PREMIERSHIP

Results

Hippos 43-8 Rams

Pirates34-10 Impis

Kobs 54-0 Rhinos

Heathens 43-7 Walukuba

Buffaloes 20-19 Mongers

Top try scorers

1. Pius Ogena- 12 tries (Kobs)

2. Karim Arinaitwe- 8 tries (Kobs)

3. Aaron Ofoyrwoth- 7 tries (Heathens)